Three trucks carrying contaminated maize flour expelled at the Nimule border

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards has expelled three trucks carrying contaminated maize flour at the Nimule border point.

In a statement issued this morning, the agency said the trucks were on their way to Juba when they were intercepted and tested.

It said laboratory tests confirmed the maize flour had aflatoxin levels beyond the acceptable limit, making it unsafe for human consumption.

Aflatoxins are a group of toxins produced by certain fungi. They are commonly found on crops like maize, peanuts, and cottonseed. According to the US Food and Drug Authority, they are linked to liver cancer.

The Bureau said the three trucks were returned to their country of origin.

It also promised to continue protecting public health and ensuring products meet national safety standards.

This is not the first time the agency has expelled trucks carrying unsafe food.

On August 17, the Bureau returned two trucks loaded with maize flour and maize grains after tests showed high aflatoxin levels.

In April, eight trucks carrying food items were also rejected and returned after laboratory tests confirmed they were unfit for human consumption due to high levels of aflatoxins.

