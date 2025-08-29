Nimule: Eight suspected gang members arrested for beating police officer

The police inspector in Nimule says eight suspected gang members have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring an immigration officer.

Major David Kasmiro says the suspects, aged between 20 to 30, were arrested on Friday in their hideouts in the mountains after disturbing residents in Nimule.

He says police are still searching for other gang members who escaped during the operation.

“There is no shooting but they are beating people even one of the police officers from migration unit they beat him until he got injuries, we arrest them and take them to court so that after being sentenced we will send them to prison not here, we will take them maybe to Torit, or Magwi. the operation continues, we are still searching for them,” he said.

Major Kasmiro says those arrested will be taken to court, and once sentenced, they will be transferred to Torit or Magwi prison.

