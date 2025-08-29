29th August 2025

SSFF approves new Premier League regulations

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) has approved a new set of regulations for the Premier League, signalling a move toward greater professionalism and transparency in the sport.

Under the leadership of SSFF President Francis Amin Michael, the resolutions aim to boost accountability in South Sudanese football.

Key resolutions passed by the federation include: Establishment of a special review team to assess handover documents and liabilities from the previous administration. Introduction of mandatory medical forms for all players before the season begins. Enforcement of random doping controls throughout the competition. and a new limit of five foreign players per match.

Additionally, the SSFF has decided to exclusively manage all broadcasting and publicity rights for the Premier League.

Negotiations for these rights will be handled by a special team comprising the President, the Chairman of the Investment Committee, and the Secretary General.

The Premier League, originally set to start on August 21st, has been postponed to the second week of September to accommodate the new regulations and recent leadership changes.

This delay also aligns with South Sudan’s upcoming international commitments, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in December.

In a separate development, the SSFF has endorsed Anna Nyakuet for Second Vice President and Deng Abdulrahman as a Member ahead of the upcoming South Sudan National Olympic Committee elections.

SSFF approves new Premier League regulations

