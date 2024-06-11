11th June 2024
Thomas Cirilo never in touch with Buay on peace talks, says NAS

Thomas Cirilo, the leader of National Salvation Front - Courtesy

The National Salvation Front (NAS)  has denied its leader Thomas Cirilo had contact with the leader of South Sudan People’s Movement General Stephen Buay Rolnyang on the Nairobi Peace Initiative.

A statement by NAS quoted Eye Radio’s Monday’s report on General Stephen Buay ‘s claim that he had been in contact with the Chairman and Commander in Chief (C-in-C) of NAS, Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka.

Gen. Buay expressed optimism that NAS would join the process without giving details of the alleged communication with Gen. Cirilo.

In a statement on Tuesday, the leadership of NAS dismissed Gen. Buay’s remarks as false and misleading.

“There has never been any communication or contact between Gen. Stephen Buay Rolnyang and the Leadership of NAS on the Tumaini Peace Initiative.

“NAS condemns in the strongest terms possible such misrepresentation by Stephen Buay against a fellow leader and a sisterly organization.

“The Leadership of NAS considers the remarks of Gen. Stephen Buay as unfortunate especially that the statement comes from a fellow opposition leader, regarded as a partner in struggle for freedom, justice, and equality, ” the statement partially reads.

However, NAS expressed what it calls as it ” its unwavering commitment to the position of South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) on the Nairobi Peace Initiative which was communicated by its Secretary Amb. Emmanuel Ajawin on 9th May.

