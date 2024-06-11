11th June 2024
Fuel tanker driver killed, soldier injured in Lainya road ambush

Author: Ayen Makur | Published: 20 mins ago

SSPDF Soldiers on the shooting scene|Courtesy

A commercial fuel tanker driver was killed and an SSPDF soldier was injured in a road ambush in Lainya County on Tuesday, the area Commissioner has confirmed.

Emmanuel Khamis said armed men associated with the National Salvation Front opened fire on commercial fuel truck that was heading to Yei from Juba, killing a foreign driver

While, an SSPDF soldier who was escorting the driver was injured.

The county official said the incident occurred at Mangaro area of Loka West Boma at around 8:00am.

“I am currently in an area called Mangaro in Loka West Boma of Lainya County,the inwhich an incidence happened in the morning at 8:40am in which NAS rebels laid an ambush on commercial  truck traveling from Juba to Yei  carrying fuel.

“As a result the rebels shot randomly at the truck and  the truck driver who is a Kenyan got killed. He was shot dead  inside the truck. And also one of the SSPDF solider who was  in the truck got injured.

Mr. Khamis said the SSPDF deployed to the area are pursuing the attackers.

“When we got the information, we rushed to the site. As I  speak to you now, am still at the site and our officers have gone  outside to pursue the attackers and we hope the situation will be brought under control.

 NAS was not immediately avaible for a comment.

 

11th June 2024

