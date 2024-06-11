You are here: Home | Governance | National News | News | Fuel tanker driver killed, soldier injured in Lainya road ambush
A commercial fuel tanker driver was killed and an SSPDF soldier was injured in a road ambush in Lainya County on Tuesday, the area Commissioner has confirmed.
Emmanuel Khamis said armed men associated with the National Salvation Front opened fire on commercial fuel truck that was heading to Yei from Juba, killing a foreign driver
While, an SSPDF soldier who was escorting the driver was injured.
The county official said the incident occurred at Mangaro area of Loka West Boma at around 8:00am.
“I am currently in an area called Mangaro in Loka West Boma of Lainya County,the inwhich an incidence happened in the morning at 8:40am in which NAS rebels laid an ambush on commercial truck traveling from Juba to Yei carrying fuel.
“As a result the rebels shot randomly at the truck and the truck driver who is a Kenyan got killed. He was shot dead inside the truck. And also one of the SSPDF solider who was in the truck got injured.
Mr. Khamis said the SSPDF deployed to the area are pursuing the attackers.
“When we got the information, we rushed to the site. As I speak to you now, am still at the site and our officers have gone outside to pursue the attackers and we hope the situation will be brought under control.
NAS was not immediately avaible for a comment.
Published 20 mins ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.