8th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | News | Parliament | Politics   |   “They don’t have benefits; they are elite illusions” – MP criticises UAE trade deals

“They don’t have benefits; they are elite illusions” – MP criticises UAE trade deals

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Lawmaker Atem Garang de Kuek - courtesy

A member of parliament has criticised the recent ratification of four trade deals with the United Arab Emirates, saying the agreements benefit the elites and do not help ordinary citizens.

The agreements include visa exemptions, air services, double taxation, and investment.

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly passed the four agreements during an extraordinary sitting held last week.

However, lawmaker Atem Garang de Kuek said the deals were rushed through parliament without enough time to study and examine them properly.

“Those agreements are against our interest as a nation, they are against our economy, they are against our security. We are a fragile nation, we are in a fragile region, and therefore we have to be very careful. Those agreements or MoUs, one of them considered to have been drafted as an agreement 10 years ago, and it was not brought to assembly.

“It gives a question that the situation between us and Emirates and what I call geo-politics in our region during the last 10 years has changed so much. It has changed so much even Sudan is not the same Sudan,” he said.

Kuek, who is also an SPLM lawmaker, said some of the agreements were drafted ten years ago and should have been reviewed again due to changes in the region’s geo-politics.

“People could have sat down, restudied again, how will those agreements benefit us after 10 years from thinking of them? Some of them were signed six years ago, 2019. So there was nothing new about them. Why am against those our of them, all of them? They don’t have benefit as they are illusions, elite illusions,” he said.

He said there should have been a thorough study of the deals before ratifying them.

Popular Stories
Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities 1

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities

Published September 3, 2025

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal 2

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal

Published September 6, 2025

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive 3

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive

Published September 6, 2025

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General 4

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General

Published September 4, 2025

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry 5

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry

Published September 5, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Malakal police shootout kills officer after refusal to deploy to Ulang

Published 1 hour ago

Activist urges lawmakers to address detention of South Sudanese in Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Goverment committed to education for all – VP Josephine Lagu

Published 2 hours ago

Lactating mother killed, 89 cows looted in Greater Pibor cattle camp attack – official

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir leaves for climate summit in Addis

Published 3 hours ago

Juba County MP alleges land grabbing, rape, and murders in Lado Community

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.