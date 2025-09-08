New Olympic committee pledges to bring traditional wrestling to world stage

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Sudan’s newly elected National Olympic Committee (NOC) leadership has pledged to give the country’s popular folk wrestling a path to international recognition, with the ultimate goal of having it included in the Olympic Games.

Chuol Laam was elected president of the NOC on Saturday, September 7, 2025, for a term that runs until 2029.

He leads a new board that includes Majok Ayii (First Vice President), Anna Nyakuet Taker (Second Vice President), Chol Ani (Secretary General), and Bull Koryom (Treasurer).

Speaking on his vision, Laam emphasized that sports are a powerful tool for peace and unity. He announced that his team will focus on providing proper facilities, qualified coaches, and international exposure for athletes.

“We will not rely solely on the government,” Laam stated. “We will seek private and international support to create the right atmosphere for athletes to compete globally.”

Laam specifically highlighted his plans to formalize traditional wrestling, which is popular in Central Equatoria, Jonglei, and Lakes states.

He intends to organize the sport under international rules, expand existing federations, and introduce sports programs in rural areas to engage youth and reduce conflict.

“We are very good at it,” Laam said of wrestling. “All we need to do is now organize ourselves in a better way, where we can understand the rules and regulations that govern wrestling.”

In the Olympic Games, there are two main styles of wrestling: Freestyle and Greco-Roman.

Freestyle Wrestling: Wrestlers can use their legs for both offense and defense. They are allowed to attack and hold their opponent anywhere on the body, both above and below the waist.

Greco-Roman Wrestling: This style is more restrictive. Wrestlers are not allowed to use their legs for attack or defense, and all holds and attacks must be on the opponent’s upper body, above the waist.