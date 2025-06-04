Tax payment is a legal duty, not a choice – Akuei

The Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority, Simon Akuei, has emphasized that paying taxes is not a matter of choice but a legal and civic responsibility.



Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ technical workshop on immunities and privileges in Juba on Tuesday, June 3, Commissioner General Akuei urged citizens to promptly remit their Personal Income Tax (PIT), stressing that tax obligations must not be delayed or taken lightly.

He stated that every individual and business operating in South Sudan, whether paying Personal Income Tax (PIT), business profit tax, or import duties, shares in this national duty.

“Tax payment is a responsibility—it is an obligation, not a choice or something to be postponed. Whether you’re paying PIT, business profit tax, or import duties, the obligation to pay taxes applies to all of us,” Akuei stated.

The Commissioner General pointed out that the government relies on these taxes to deliver services and build a better future.

Akuei says the tax base includes everyone, investors, business owners, and employees working for organisations such as the UN, oil companies, private firms, and others. If you earn income, you are expected to contribute.

“Government operations rely on taxes collected from everyone, investors, businesses, and employees working with the UN, oil companies, private firms, or any other entity in South Sudan. If you are earning income, you are obliged to pay taxes. This message must be clear,” he said.

Let us be clear: remitting taxes is not just legal—it’s a civic duty. Give what belongs to the government, and keep what is yours. Even the Bible teaches us to “give unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar.” In our context, Caesar is the government.

“Let us remit what belongs to the government and keep what rightfully belongs to us. That is the rule of law. Even the Bible says, ‘Give what belongs to Caesar.’ And who is Caesar? The government,” Akuei said.

South Sudan’s tax rates are among the lowest in the region—lower than those in Kenya or Uganda. What you give back is only a small portion. What remains with you is the greater share.

“What we remit to the government is only a small percentage; the larger share stays with us. Our tax rates remain among the lowest in the region. We cannot compare ourselves to Kenya or Uganda. Even if some feel tax rates have gone up, I want to reiterate—they are still low,” he added.

Let’s embrace tax compliance as a shared commitment to national development. By paying taxes, we all play a role in building a stable, self-reliant South Sudan.