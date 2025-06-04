Budi and Tore residents decry exclusion from wildlife project; Gov’t denies claims

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Communities in Budi and Tore in Eastern and Central Equatoria states have opposed wildlife reserve projects, citing lack of consultation and threats to their land and livelihoods—a claim the government denies.

In a letter addressed to Eye Radio, community members from Budi County said they were never consulted about the wildlife reserve project currently being implemented in the Kidepo Valley.

They argued that traditional leaders, elders, and civil society groups, who have long preserved and depended on the land, were sidelined in the decision-making process.

“We, the Indigenous people of Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State, along with our diaspora members, express our unequivocal opposition to the proposed wildlife reserve project in the Kidepo Valley region of our ancestral land,” the letter reads in part.

“This initiative disregarded local voices. No consultations were held with our traditional leaders, elders, or civil society organizations,” it continued.

The group is calling for the immediate suspension of the initiative, an independent investigation into the approval process, and a re-evaluation of the project’s location, prioritizing areas that do not undermine human habitation, food systems, or cultural survival.

Similar concerns have been echoed in Tore Payam, Yei River County, where community leader Salah Aggrey said residents were unaware of new developments in the Lantoto National Game Park.

“We started witnessing an organization operating in our area without consulting us. They’ve built a base, hired people from outside, and are conducting activities on our land,” Aggrey told Eye Radio in a phone interview on Wednesday.

He said the community is not against the development of the park but demands full and inclusive consultations before any activity continues.

“Our land is our right. We call on the state government to immediately suspend the project until the community is meaningfully involved. There is no clear demarcation of the park, and the boundaries remain undefined—it’s a mess,” Aggrey emphasized.

Government responds

In response, National Minister of Wildlife Rizik Hassan Zachariah confirmed that the ministry had brought in a partner, ENJOJO, to help manage and fund wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

“We are managing conservation and the protection of wildlife and its habitat. Because the sector faced years of neglect, we decided to involve partners to address the challenges, including funding and professional management,” Rizik said.

He added that consultations were held with Members of Parliament from the affected areas, including local chiefs.

“I personally met with MPs representing Greater Yei and Greater Maridi. In Budi, we just concluded a workshop involving the Kidepo Park stakeholders,” he said.

Addressing the issue of unclear boundaries in Lantoto, Rizik explained that the parks were designated long ago during the Sudan era, and no new demarcation was being introduced.

“Most of these parks were allocated as far back as 1939. We are not creating new laws or boundaries but working within the framework of existing allocations,” he clarified.

Background

The Lantoto National Park, located in Tore Payam, spans approximately 760 square kilometers, comprising mainly woodland, forest, and open glades. It was officially designated in the 1986 Wildlife Act and reaffirmed in the 2003 Wildlife Conservation and National Parks Act.

Despite government assurances, residents in both Budi and Tore maintain that until inclusive and transparent consultations take place, the legitimacy of the conservation projects will continue to be questioned.