3rd February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | National News | News   |   Minister Dr. Bak tables long-overdue SSP 7 trillion national budget

Minister Dr. Bak tables long-overdue SSP 7 trillion national budget

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 47 minutes ago

Parliamentary sitting. (Photo: Jemma Nunu/Facebook).

The Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Bak Barnaba Baak, has tabled a long-overdue 7 trillion South Sudanese Pounds national budget for the Fiscal Year 2025/2026 before the Transitional National Legislature.

The draft budget was submitted alongside the Appropriation Bill, the Finance Bill, and proposed amendments to the Public Financial Management and Accountability Act, in line with constitutional requirements.

Presenting the budget, Dr. Bak said the 2025/2026 fiscal framework is designed “to foster economic recovery through macroeconomic stability, improve livelihoods and support the democratic transition.”

Acknowledging delays in submission, he told lawmakers: “This budget should have been presented in June 2025 as required by law, but due to circumstances beyond the control of the Ministry, it is being submitted beyond the expected timeline, which has negatively impacted government expenditure and service delivery.”

Dr. Bak said the budget was prepared amid significant economic challenges, including fiscal stress, inflationary pressure, oil production disruptions, and external shocks.

“The budget has been prepared in an environment characterised by fiscal stress, inflationary pressure and structural vulnerabilities,” he said.

According to the Minister, total projected revenue for the fiscal year stands at SSP 7 trillion, while total expenditure is estimated at SSP 8.58 trillion, resulting in a fiscal deficit of SSP 1.58 trillion, which the government plans to finance through domestic resources, grants, and concessional financing.

He said the government’s fiscal policy for 2025/2026 is deliberately anti-inflationary and focused on stabilisation rather than expansion.

“The fiscal year 2025–2026 budget is a discipline-driven stabilisation framework focused on restoring macroeconomic balance, honouring public obligations, strengthening institutions, supporting elections, and laying the foundation for sustainable growth,” Dr. Bak said.

Key allocations in the budget include wages and salaries, debt servicing, infrastructure development, capital projects, and priority sectors such as security, rule of law, education, agriculture, and election preparations.

Dr. Bak concluded by urging lawmakers to support the budget: “I hereby submit the draft national budget, the Appropriation Bill, and the Finance Bill for consideration and approval by this August House.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President 1

AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President

Published 22 hours ago

Government approves three new roads to be built using gold revenue 2

Government approves three new roads to be built using gold revenue

Published January 28, 2026

ID, passport fees will now be paid directly into NRA account – official 3

ID, passport fees will now be paid directly into NRA account – official

Published January 28, 2026

Govt rejects Gen. Olony’s remarks, reaffirms duty to protect civilians in Jonglei 4

Govt rejects Gen. Olony’s remarks, reaffirms duty to protect civilians in Jonglei

Published January 27, 2026

Over 100 health facilities cut from funding under World Bank-backed initiative 5

Over 100 health facilities cut from funding under World Bank-backed initiative

Published January 27, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

One-on-One: Why James Boboya is demanding reparations for his father’s ‘ghost’ appointment

Published 29 minutes ago

Minister Dr. Bak tables long-overdue SSP 7 trillion national budget

Published 47 minutes ago

Suspect in Rumbek East ambush, civilian killing arrested

Published 2 hours ago

Western Bahr el Ghazal receives three tractors to boost agriculture

Published 2 hours ago

SSRA, KRA move to curb diversion, dumping of transit goods

Published 2 hours ago

Central Equatoria State forms committee to probe illegal logging

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.