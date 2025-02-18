Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas

Sudan’s paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and allied groups, which have been meeting in Nairobi, are expected to announce the establishment of a parallel government in their controlled areas.

This comes after the junta under Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan – which appears to have gained a upper hand in the conflict – unveiled its own plan to hold a national dialogue and form a new transitional government ahead of elections.

The RSF-led preparatory committee said the signing ceremony of the so-called “Sudan Founding Charter for establishing a peace and unity government” has been adjourned to Wednesday in order to allow more delegates to arrive.

“This charter aims to restore the legitimate government that was overthrown by remnants and militias of the Islamic movement,” the committee said.

It also seeks to “reinstate the democratic path through a national consensus that includes all political, civil, and social forces, laying the foundation for a new phase of stability and sustainable peace.”

The committee said that the charter has been prepared with the “agreement of various active parties, reaffirming a collective commitment to joint action for a more prosperous and just future.”

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have since retaken control of areas in Sennar, Al-Jazirah, and much of Khartoum and Um Ruwaba in North Kordofan.

The gains mean the army effectively control all supply routes in the country, except for those in Darfur and West Kordofan.

In a statement, Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined a roadmap to end the civil war that has displaced millions of people and killed tens of thousands.

The Port Sudan-based foreign ministry said it was launching “an all inclusive dialogue” in which all political and social components of the country will participate.

“The roadmap includes forming a cabinet from independent technocrats to resume the task of transitional period and assist the state in overcoming the repercussions of the war,” the statement said.

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) under Gen. al-Burhan and RSF of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, erupted in April 15, 2023, and has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The United States government has imposed sanctions on the head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Gen. al-Burhan, accusing him of prioritizing war over negotiations to bring an end to the conflict.

His archenemy Gen. Dagalo has also been sanctioned by the US government.

