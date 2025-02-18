Egypt trains South Sudan officials on fighting illegal immigration, human trafficking

Egyptian experts will begin the second edition of the training of South Sudanese security officials on combating illegal immigration and human trafficking, in April 2025.

The Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping, and Peacebuilding (CCCPA) affiliated with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will lead the training program.

The training is to enhance South Sudan capabilities in line with international and national legal frameworks governing migration and human trafficking.

The announcement came following a meeting between Ambassador Moataz Mostafa Abdelkader of Egypt and Interior Minister Angelina Teny in Juba on Monday.

The meeting was a follow up on the Minister Teny’s recent visit to Cairo and focused on strengthening cooperation between the South Sudanese Ministry of Interior and its Egyptian counterpart.

Egyptian Ambassador Moataz Mostafa Abdelkader said Juba and Cairo agreed to establish cooperative frameworks in police affairs, combating illegal immigration, and human trafficking.

The second phase of the training program will be held in April with workshops and field visits to enhance the capacity of South Sudanese officials on those areas.

“We talked about the support provided by the Cairo Center for Peacebuilding and Peacekeeping and the training courses provided by the center to South Sudan, especially in the field of illegal immigration and human trafficking,” he said.

“The center will hold a training course in April in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior in South Sudan.”

The first edition of the training termed “Breaking Chains: Advancing Comprehensive Responses to Combat Human Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants” was held in Juba in September 2024.

On her part, Interior Minister Angelina Teny welcomed the continued cooperation between South Sudan and Egypt, particularly in combating illegal immigration and human trafficking.

She praised the Egyptian Center’s efforts in supporting South Sudan’s Ministry of Interior and strengthening its capacity to tackle these challenges.

The Minister also proposed organizing field visits to refugee and returnee camps to assess the situation on the ground and enhance collaboration in addressing migration-related concerns.

“The government of Egypt has been cooperating with us and helped in training our people on issues to do with human trafficking, illegal migration and smuggling of immigrants. There are also trainings on issues to do with organized crime and transnational organized crime.”

