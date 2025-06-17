Student’s terrifying moment: Aryan Asari captures Air India Dreamliner crash that Killed 241

Seventeen-year-old Aryan Asari, an airplane enthusiast, filmed the tragic Air India crash from his father’s terrace in Ahmedabad—an experience that has left him deeply traumatized.

Aryan Asari loved spotting planes from his home, but last Thursday, the 17-year-old’s passion turned into a nightmare. While filming a routine flight from his father’s terrace in Ahmedabad, Aryan witnessed the Air India Dreamliner 787-8 spiral out of control and crash, killing all 241 passengers and crew on board, along with nearly 30 people on the ground.

His video has become a critical piece of evidence in the investigation, while the ordeal has left Aryan shaken and fearful.

But now, the very thought of it makes him sick.

Last Thursday, the 17-year-old had been on the terrace of Mr Asari’s house in Ahmedabad city, making videos of airplanes, when an Air India Dreamliner 787-8 crashed right before his eyes and burst into flames, killing 241 on board. Nearly 30 people were also killed on the ground.

The moment was captured by Aryan on his phone.

“I saw the plane. It was going down and down. Then it wobbled and crashed right before my eyes,” he told BBC Gujarati in an interview earlier this week.

The video, now a crucial clue for investigators trying to find the cause of the crash, has sent ripples through the news media and put Aryan, a high school student – at the centre of one of the worst aviation disasters in the country’s history.

“We have been swamped by interview requests. Reporters have been milling around my house day and night asking to speak to him,” Mr Asari told the BBC.

The incident – and what has followed since – has had a “devastating impact” on Aryan, who is traumatized by what he saw. “My son is so scared that he has stopped using his phone,” Mr Asari said.