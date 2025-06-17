Juba International Airport to close entrance gate for renovation

The management of Juba International Airport has announced renovation works at the main entrance gate to allow for upgrade, starting Friday, 20th June 2025.

In a public notice dated June 16, 2025, to passengers, staff, stakeholders and the general public, signed by the deputy general manager Eng. Mosety Kat Monyjok, the main entrance gate will be temporarily closed to allow for upgrade.

According to the notice, during this period, the exit gate will be used for both entry and exit.

All airport users are asked to cooperate with the staff as they guide the flow of traffic to ensure safety and convenience for all.

The upgrade is said to be part of broader commitment to strengthening the airport’s infrastructure and enhancing service delivery as South Sudan’s primary gateway to the world.

In November 2024, the administration of Juba International Airport announced the implementation of new restrictions on access to the airport facilities, following previous incidents of chaotic political receptions and other unwarranted entries to the critical area.

The order aimed at blocking access for individuals without travel purposes, including off-duty employees.

It stipulated that individuals receiving inbound travelers will only be permitted to enter the facility upon prior written request.

It added that reception of body caskets has been restricted to a designated area where only a limited number of family members may be present alongside an ambulance.

The airport administration noted that passengers and airlines had also expressed concerns over these issues, citing risks to air security and safety.

In 2020, Juba airport authorities appealed to the government to grant tougher measures against people who violate airport security procedures.

