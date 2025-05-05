STEMpower South Sudan partners with education ministry to launch STEM Centre in Wau

On a warm weather in the gleaming new Grinti Science and Technology STEM Centre in Wau town, the air buzzed with anticipation and banners proclaimed ‘igniting innovation through the power of STEM education’ during the inauguration of the landmark initiative, on May 5.

Inside the chatter-filled space, curious students gathered around interactive exhibits – a robotic arm demonstrating its dexterity, a telescope pointed towards the sky, and rows of computers displaying coding tutorials.

Dr. Kuyok, the Minister of General Education and Instructions stood at the podium, and spoke of a future where South Sudan’s youth, armed with STEM knowledge, would lead the nation towards progress.

“This centre is a beacon of hope, a place where dreams of invention and discovery will take flight,” he declared.

His remarks were echoed by Mou Deng, a board member of STEMpower South Sudan, as he recounted the journey and dedication of countless individuals, and the unwavering belief in the potential of these young minds.

He spoke of a future where the challenges facing South Sudan would be met with innovative solutions born right here in Wau.

Government officials and community leaders interacted with the students, their presence a testament to the collective commitment to this transformative initiative. They witnessed firsthand the spark of inspiration in the students’ eyes as they engaged with the exhibits, their questions eager and insightful.

The day culminated in a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony. As the ribbon fell, a cheer erupted, and a sound of new beginning and innovation took root in South Sudan’s soil.

The Grinti STEM Centre was not just a building; it was a promise – a promise of a brighter future, built on the foundation of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. And in the eyes of the students, that promise was already beginning to shine.

STEMpower South Sudan is a local initiative of the international STEMpower organization focused on providing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and resources to youth in South Sudan.

The charity implement hands-on STEM programs, including STEM Centers, to address challenges faced by students and communities.

