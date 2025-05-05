Western Embassies condemn bombing of MSF hospital, civilian sites in Fangak

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Embassies of Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the Delegation of the European Union, have jointly condemned the recent bombing of a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) hospital and other civilian sites in Fangak County.

In a joint statement issued this week, the diplomatic missions echoed the African Union Commission Chairperson’s call for accountability, urging all parties to take responsibility for ending violence across the country.

“The Embassies of Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the Delegation of the European Union condemn the bombing of the MSF hospital and of other civilian sites in Fangak County,” the statement read.

“We echo the African Union Commission Chairperson’s call for accountability. All parties share responsibility to end the violence in all parts of the country and to protect both civilians and aid workers,” stated the statement.

The missions further emphasized that South Sudan’s leaders must act urgently and decisively in the interest of their people.

“It is time for South Sudan’s leaders to put their people first,” the statement concluded.

