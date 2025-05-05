5th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Western Embassies condemn bombing of MSF hospital, civilian sites in Fangak

Western Embassies condemn bombing of MSF hospital, civilian sites in Fangak

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 14 mins ago

The violence in Nasir erupts a day after a presidency meeting agreed to ease tension in the region.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) The Embassies of Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the Delegation of the European Union, have jointly condemned the recent bombing of a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) hospital and other civilian sites in Fangak County.

In a joint statement issued this week, the diplomatic missions echoed the African Union Commission Chairperson’s call for accountability, urging all parties to take responsibility for ending violence across the country.

“The Embassies of Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the Delegation of the European Union condemn the bombing of the MSF hospital and of other civilian sites in Fangak County,” the statement read.

“We echo the African Union Commission Chairperson’s call for accountability. All parties share responsibility to end the violence in all parts of the country and to protect both civilians and aid workers,” stated the statement.

The missions further emphasized that South Sudan’s leaders must act urgently and decisively in the interest of their people.

“It is time for South Sudan’s leaders to put their people first,” the statement concluded.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan crude oil finally reaches Port Sudan 1

South Sudan crude oil finally reaches Port Sudan

Published April 30, 2025

Nuer leaders call for resignation of Dr. Lomuro over ‘ethnic profiling’ remarks 2

Nuer leaders call for resignation of Dr. Lomuro over ‘ethnic profiling’ remarks

Published April 29, 2025

South Sudanese refugee student scores 92% in Sudan secondary certificate exams 3

South Sudanese refugee student scores 92% in Sudan secondary certificate exams

Published May 2, 2025

Makuei reveals plan to bring fiber optics from Ethiopia, Sudan 4

Makuei reveals plan to bring fiber optics from Ethiopia, Sudan

Published April 30, 2025

Juba Airport officers receive training on global security standards 5

Juba Airport officers receive training on global security standards

Published May 1, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Western Embassies condemn bombing of MSF hospital, civilian sites in Fangak

Published 14 mins ago

Family of five killed after concrete wall collapses on them

Published 50 mins ago

Public commends govt as South Sudan rises in World Press Freedom Index

Published 2 hours ago

Activist reiterates call on govt to rehabilitate Juba-Nimule highway

Published 3 hours ago

SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road

Published 4 hours ago

Midwives call on government to prioritize maternal and newborn health

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.