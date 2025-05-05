Kiir hosts AU, IGAD visiting delegation amid stalled 2018 peace accord

In a statement, Presidential Affairs Minister Chol Mawut Ajongo reportedly acknowledged the meeting’s “significance in strengthening diplomatic and political engagement with the government and other stakeholders and acquiring firsthand information on the current state of affairs in the country.”
On his part, AU Chairperson Youssouf is said to have reaffirmed that their Juba’s mission was “one of solidarity to stand by the people and the government in their efforts toward implementation of the peace accord.”
The AU-IGAD team leader implored South Sudanese leaders to work together to complete the transitional roadmap and lead the country to democratic elections.
“The visit by AU and IGAD, demonstrates the determination of the continental and regional institutions to ensure South Sudan realizes peace, stability, and democracy,” reported Kiir’s office.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Chairperson of the AU Commission reportedly said he had a constructive engagement with President Salva Kiir Mayardit at the State House this (Monday) afternoon.
According to the report, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, head of the AU-IGAD high-level delegation, reaffirmed the African Union’s unwavering commitment to peace, dialogue, & reconciliation.
Among government officials present at the meeting were Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr Martin Elia Lomuro, spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth, and Foreign Minister Monday Simaya Kumba, among others.