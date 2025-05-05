Kiir hosts AU, IGAD visiting delegation amid stalled 2018 peace accord

In a statement, Presidential Affairs Minister Chol Mawut Ajongo reportedly acknowledged the meeting’s “significance in strengthening diplomatic and political engagement with the government and other stakeholders and acquiring firsthand information on the current state of affairs in the country.”

On his part, AU Chairperson Youssouf is said to have reaffirmed that their Juba’s mission was “one of solidarity to stand by the people and the government in their efforts toward implementation of the peace accord.” The AU-IGAD team leader implored South Sudanese leaders to work together to complete the transitional roadmap and lead the country to democratic elections.