SSRA trains 30 young entrepreneurs on taxpayer obligations

Ngunjock Chuol, Deputy Commissioner for Taxpayer Education, emphasized the critical role of business registration as the first step for entrepreneurs.

He informed participants that registering their businesses with the SSRA allows them to obtain a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), which is essential for various business activities, including importing goods and securing contracts.

Chuol highlighted that obtaining a Tax Clearance Certificate, issued upon tax compliance, is mandatory when bidding for contracts or working with institutions in South Sudan.

He stressed that paying taxes is a vital responsibility for all businesses and that registration benefits not only the individual business but also the broader economy.

Acknowledging challenges such as limited internet access, Chuol reassured entrepreneurs that the SSRA is committed to assisting them in the business registration process.

He encouraged attendees to view tax compliance not just as a legal obligation but as a way to enhance their competitiveness and credibility in the market.

“This workshop aligns with our mission to improve tax compliance and foster responsible entrepreneurship in South Sudan,” Chuol said. “We aim to simplify tax processes and raise awareness to better support the business community.”

He also explained, “For young entrepreneurs who may lack internet access, the SSRA assists with business registration. Once registered, you will receive a TIN, which helps you import goods and compete for contracts through your Tax Clearance Certificate.”

“All institutions you approach for contracts will require a Tax Clearance Certificate. As a business, it’s your responsibility to pay taxes, so it’s essential to register your company and your staff,” he concluded.