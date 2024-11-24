24th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   SSRA trains 30 young entrepreneurs on taxpayer obligations

SSRA trains 30 young entrepreneurs on taxpayer obligations

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

A group of South Sudanese entrepreneurs trained by the South Sudan Revenue Authority on taxpayer obligations and the benefits of compliance on Saturday, November 23, 2024. – Courtesy of SSRA

The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) trained 30 young entrepreneurs on Saturday in a one-day event, highlighting taxpayer obligations and the benefits of compliance.

Ngunjock Chuol, Deputy Commissioner for Taxpayer Education, emphasized the critical role of business registration as the first step for entrepreneurs.

He informed participants that registering their businesses with the SSRA allows them to obtain a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), which is essential for various business activities, including importing goods and securing contracts.

Chuol highlighted that obtaining a Tax Clearance Certificate, issued upon tax compliance, is mandatory when bidding for contracts or working with institutions in South Sudan.

He stressed that paying taxes is a vital responsibility for all businesses and that registration benefits not only the individual business but also the broader economy.

Acknowledging challenges such as limited internet access, Chuol reassured entrepreneurs that the SSRA is committed to assisting them in the business registration process.

He encouraged attendees to view tax compliance not just as a legal obligation but as a way to enhance their competitiveness and credibility in the market.

“This workshop aligns with our mission to improve tax compliance and foster responsible entrepreneurship in South Sudan,” Chuol said. “We aim to simplify tax processes and raise awareness to better support the business community.”

He also explained, “For young entrepreneurs who may lack internet access, the SSRA assists with business registration. Once registered, you will receive a TIN, which helps you import goods and compete for contracts through your Tax Clearance Certificate.”

“All institutions you approach for contracts will require a Tax Clearance Certificate. As a business, it’s your responsibility to pay taxes, so it’s essential to register your company and your staff,” he concluded.

Popular Stories
Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba 1

Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba

Published November 21, 2024

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor 2

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor

Published November 22, 2024

SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba 3

SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba

Published November 23, 2024

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip 4

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published November 19, 2024

Govt commissions Martyrs Bridge donated by Japan 5

Govt commissions Martyrs Bridge donated by Japan

Published November 18, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSFA denies rumors of South African funding for AFCON qualifier travel

Published 2 hours ago

SSRA trains 30 young entrepreneurs on taxpayer obligations

Published 2 hours ago

Bandits kill three passengers in Saturday ambush on Juba-Nimule highway

Published 3 hours ago

Over 17,000 returnees in Morobo, Lainya, Yei, Kajo-Keji receive ID cards

Published 3 hours ago

Bright Stars clinch second consecutive win in Africa Basketball qualifiers

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan tests its first-ever weighbridge system at Nimule

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.