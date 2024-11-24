24th November 2024
Bandits kill three passengers in Saturday ambush on Juba-Nimule highway

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 3 hours ago

A stretch of Juba-Nimule Road.

Three people were killed and three others critically wounded on Saturday afternoon when armed bandits ambushed a vehicle travelling from Juba to Nimule.

An anonymous female survivor, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Juba alongside two other victims—a father and his son—described the horrific incident to an Eye Radio reporter.

The woman, who wished to remain unidentified, recounted how the vehicle was ambushed by six unknown gunmen.

She says, the bandits stopped the vehicle, robbed their belongings and ordered them to get aboard before shooting at them from behind.

According to her, the attackers fled the scene after opening fire as the victims were re-entering the vehicle, killing three people instantly and wounding three others.

“They told us to sit down and give them our phones and money. During the shooting, three people were killed instantly, and three others were critically injured,” she said.

After repeated attempts by Eye Radio to contact Juba County authorities proved unsuccessful, Nimule Police Inspector David Kasmiro confirmed the incident.

He stated that the attack occurred near the Jebal-Leen area in Juba County, Central Equatoria State.

According to him, the perpetrators remain at large, while the bodies of the deceased and the wounded were transported back to Juba on the same day of the attack.

“Yesterday [Saturday, November 23] in the afternoon, there was an incident that happened in the area near Jebal-Leen, there was a vehicle coming from Juba to Nimule. People were ambushed by unknown people. The vehicle passed. They shot the vehicle from the back. This led to three people killed,” said Kasmiro.

24th November 2024

