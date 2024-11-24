SSFA denies rumors of South African funding for AFCON qualifier travel

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has strongly refuted and condemned false claims circulating on social media that the South African Football Association (SAFA) chartered flights and provided full accommodations for the South Sudan National Football Team during their recent AFCON qualifier match on November 19, 2024, in Cape Town.

In a statement by SSFA spokesperson, Albino Kuek Deng, the association dismissed the rumors, asserting that the SSFA independently manages all travel, accommodation, and logistics for international competitions, in strict accordance with CAF regulations.

Despite financial challenges, Deng emphasized that the SSFA has consistently taken full responsibility for the national teams’ travel and logistical needs for all international competitions, including AFCON qualifiers and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Deng urged the public to disregard the unverified claims, calling them an attempt to discredit the SSFA’s efforts in promoting football in South Sudan.

He also expressed gratitude to SAFA for publicly denying any involvement and reaffirmed the strong diplomatic ties between the two organizations.

The SSFA remains focused on talent development, infrastructure improvement, and ensuring the national teams are well-prepared for international representation.

