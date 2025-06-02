SSRA boss unearth ‘fraud’ involving companies, staff members

The South Sudan National Revenue Authority (NRA) has discovered that some taxpayer companies were registered using personal details of staff members, which it describes as a serious violation of the country’s tax laws.



Simon Akuei Deng, the Commissioner General of the Revenue Authority, disclosed that some companies used names, email addresses, and phone numbers belonging to NRA staff to register their businesses, an act he says is a serious violation of the law.

“So, I want all the companies that have used the staff of the South Sudan Revenue Authority to quickly update their records because whatever is happening now is punishable by law, “he said during a press briefing in Juba on Monday.

It is not acceptable that a company uses the staff of the revenue authority’s details to register itself within the system.”

Akuei explained that the malpractice has made it difficult for the tax authority to reach the actual business owners when tax-related issues arise.

He said some staff have found themselves linked to multiple businesses, with one case involving an individual under whose name 300 companies were registered.

“We even realize a staff member has 300 companies registered under his name, which is a very serious violation of what the law says. So, whenever we call a company, a staff of the later picked, it is a very serious violation of what the law says,” he added.

The Commissioner has ordered immediate correction of all such irregularities.

He instructed NRA employees to verify and remove their personal information, such as phone numbers and email addresses, from any company registration records.

Akuei also issued a stern warning to staff found complicit in the malpractice, saying that disciplinary action will be taken.

“ I repeat, it is criminal to use your details to register a company. This should stop as of today, the 2nd of June 2025. Any staff that is found to be using his or her details to register taxpayers must be subjected to disciplinary measures,” he stressed.

The revenue authority has not disclosed whether any legal proceedings will be initiated against the affected companies or staff but maintains that the violations are being taken seriously.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



GIZ marks Menstrual Hygiene day with awareness talks, distribution of reusable pads Previous Post