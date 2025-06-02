New chief justice, deputy sworn in amid calls for reform

The newly appointed Chief Justice, Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng, and his deputy, Laku Tranquillo Nyumbe, officially took their oath of office on Monday, 02/06/2025, marking a significant moment in the country’s judicial leadership transition.

They succeeded Justice Chan Reec Madut and Dr. John Gatwech Lul, who were dismissed last Tuesday. Their appointments, widely welcomed by the public, were announced through a republican decree read on the state-run TV channel, SSBC.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Supreme Court Justice Dr. James Alala Deng, in the presence of President Salva Kiir. Senior government officials, members of the judiciary, and other dignitaries attended the event.

Following the appointments, members of the public urged the new Chief Justice and his deputy to accelerate reforms within the judicial system.

Earlier this year, a report by the Judicial Reform Committee revealed that many South Sudanese have lost trust in the judiciary, citing interference by some executive officials.

The report emphasized the urgent need for reforms to ensure greater judicial independence.

