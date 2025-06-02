3rd June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   New chief justice, deputy sworn in amid calls for reform

New chief justice, deputy sworn in amid calls for reform

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 11 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy of the Office of the President

The newly appointed Chief Justice, Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng, and his deputy, Laku Tranquillo Nyumbe, officially took their oath of office on Monday, 02/06/2025,  marking a significant moment in the country’s judicial leadership transition.

They succeeded Justice Chan Reec Madut and Dr. John Gatwech Lul, who were dismissed last Tuesday. Their appointments, widely welcomed by the public, were announced through a republican decree read on the state-run TV channel, SSBC.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Supreme Court Justice Dr. James Alala Deng, in the presence of President Salva Kiir. Senior government officials, members of the judiciary, and other dignitaries attended the event.

Following the appointments, members of the public urged the new Chief Justice and his deputy to accelerate reforms within the judicial system.

Earlier this year, a report by the Judicial Reform Committee revealed that many South Sudanese have lost trust in the judiciary, citing interference by some executive officials.

The report emphasized the urgent need for reforms to ensure greater judicial independence.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba 1

Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba

Published May 28, 2025

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni 2

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni

Published May 30, 2025

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit 3

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit

Published June 1, 2025

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba 4

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba

Published May 30, 2025

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions 5

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions

Published May 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Community petitions CES gov’t to stop Nyamini land allocation

Published 9 hours ago

Teen’s death in Torit custody sparks outcry; EES govt denies involvement

Published 10 hours ago

Revenue staff given 14 days to delink from company registrations

Published 10 hours ago

Kiir to Chief Justice: Reform judicial system, clear backlog, and ensure independence

Published 10 hours ago

Central Bank strengthens staff capacity for digital payment rollout

Published 10 hours ago

New chief justice, deputy sworn in amid calls for reform

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.