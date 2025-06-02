GIZ marks Menstrual Hygiene day with awareness talks, distribution of reusable pads

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The German development agency GIZ commemorated Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28 by hosting a workplace event focused on menstrual health awareness and the promotion of gender equality.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, the event featured expert discussions led by gynecologist Dr. Idyoro and gender advocate Data Gordon, who spoke on breaking the stigma around menstruation and encouraging male allyship.

The initiative, held at the GIZ South Sudan offices, was designed to empower both men and women to become advocates for menstrual health in their workplaces and communities.

Participants received reusable sanitary pads during the session, as part of GIZ’s broader commitment to staff well-being and dignity in the workplace.

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, the GIZ project “Food and Nutrition Security and Natural Resource Management – FONA” distributed reusable sanitary pads and blankets to women in flood-affected and displacement areas, addressing urgent dignity needs.

“Beyond internal engagement, GIZ continues to mainstream menstrual health in its programming. Through the “Food and Nutrition Security and Natural Resource Management – FONA” project,” the statement said.

“The agency distributed reusable pads and blankets to women in flood-affected and displaced areas, addressing urgent dignity needs.”

Additionally, GIZ’s “ResPEct: Stop SGBV – Respond, Prevent, Educate!” project plans to distribute dignity kits to schoolgirls in Yei in June.

This intervention aims to reduce school absenteeism caused by period poverty and is part of a broader strategy to prevent gender-based violence.

The ResPEct project is co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union.

Globally, over two billion people menstruate monthly, yet period poverty remains a major challenge. Lack of access to hygiene products, sanitation, and education leads to early marriages, school dropouts, and economic hardship for women and girls.

GIZ’s holistic approach combines workplace support with community-focused interventions, aligned with its Gender Strategy to promote dignity, inclusion, and sustainable development.

In South Sudan, GIZ works on behalf of the German government, focusing on local governance, food security, water and sanitation, peacebuilding, and gender equality.

