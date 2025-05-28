28th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Governance   |   SSRA begins construction of first modern bonded warehouse

SSRA begins construction of first modern bonded warehouse

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

South Sudan Revenue Authority Headquarters in Juba, South Sudan - COURTESY

The South Sudan Revenue Authority has launched the construction of its first modern bonded warehouse in Juba in a bid to enhance customs efficiency, improve trade facilitation and strengthen national revenue collection.

The facility, which will serve the Customs Revenue Division of the South Sudan Revenue Authority, is expected to significantly reduce congestion at border points and ensure quicker processing of goods for importers and exporters.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony in Juba on Tuesday, the Commissioner General of the Revenue Authority, Simon Akuei Deng, described the initiative as a landmark step in the country’s trade modernization agenda.

“ The project will at last help us in revenue administration and collection, and to maximize space for storage of goods that are been imported into the country either to South Sudan borders or through international airports.”

The warehouse will allow for the safe storage of imported goods under customs supervision while awaiting clearance.

Officials say this will not only reduce the risk of revenue leakage but also streamline customs operations and ensure the timely collection of taxes and duties.

The new facility is designed to incorporate advanced inventory management systems, enabling real-time tracking of goods.

It will also feature modern security measures to combat smuggling and enhance compliance with international trade standards.

According to Akuei, the bonded warehouse will also support local businesses by providing reliable storage options and faster access to markets, thereby stimulating job creation and wider economic benefits.

The construction of the warehouse is part of a reform initiative by the South Sudan Revenue Authority aimed at aligning the country’s customs framework with global practices and boosting domestic revenue.

No official completion date has been announced, but authorities said the facility is a critical step toward building a more resilient and transparent revenue system in South Sudan.

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands 1

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

Who is Dr Benjamin Bol Mel, SPLM’s first deputy chairperson 2

Who is Dr Benjamin Bol Mel, SPLM’s first deputy chairperson

Published May 22, 2025

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders 3

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders

Published May 22, 2025

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls 4

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls

Published May 23, 2025

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope 5

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope

Published May 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Break the silence, talk about periods at home – advocates urge parents  

Published 2 hours ago

SSRA begins construction of first modern bonded warehouse

Published 2 hours ago

Bahr el Ghazal University expels 12 students over Protest, attempt to oust vice chancellor

Published 4 hours ago

Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Frustration mounts as currency shortages cripple banks

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan launches inclusive sports drive for peace, disability rights

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.