SSRA begins construction of first modern bonded warehouse

The South Sudan Revenue Authority has launched the construction of its first modern bonded warehouse in Juba in a bid to enhance customs efficiency, improve trade facilitation and strengthen national revenue collection.

The facility, which will serve the Customs Revenue Division of the South Sudan Revenue Authority, is expected to significantly reduce congestion at border points and ensure quicker processing of goods for importers and exporters.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony in Juba on Tuesday, the Commissioner General of the Revenue Authority, Simon Akuei Deng, described the initiative as a landmark step in the country’s trade modernization agenda.

“ The project will at last help us in revenue administration and collection, and to maximize space for storage of goods that are been imported into the country either to South Sudan borders or through international airports.”

The warehouse will allow for the safe storage of imported goods under customs supervision while awaiting clearance.

Officials say this will not only reduce the risk of revenue leakage but also streamline customs operations and ensure the timely collection of taxes and duties.

The new facility is designed to incorporate advanced inventory management systems, enabling real-time tracking of goods.

It will also feature modern security measures to combat smuggling and enhance compliance with international trade standards.

According to Akuei, the bonded warehouse will also support local businesses by providing reliable storage options and faster access to markets, thereby stimulating job creation and wider economic benefits.

The construction of the warehouse is part of a reform initiative by the South Sudan Revenue Authority aimed at aligning the country’s customs framework with global practices and boosting domestic revenue.

No official completion date has been announced, but authorities said the facility is a critical step toward building a more resilient and transparent revenue system in South Sudan.

