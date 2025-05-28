Bahr el Ghazal University expels 12 students over Protest, attempt to oust vice chancellor

Twelve students have been expelled from the University of Bahr el Ghazal for allegedly inciting protests that forced the university to shut down and attempting to oust the acting vice chancellor last week.

The university, located in Western Bahr el Ghazal State, was shut down after students staged peaceful demonstrations against a hike in tuition fees.

In a letter dated May 27, 2025, Prof. Kuel Maluil Jok, the Acting Vice Chancellor, accused the students of holding a security guard at gunpoint and working with the state governor to advance the political agenda of the SPLM-IO.

“You told the students who attended your meeting that the SPLM deputy Governor Zachariah John Garang, Kuel Maluil, President Salva Kiir and Bol Mel are the same elements of SPLM. Alternatively, working with the Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal of the [SPLM]- IO serves your purpose,” the letter partly reads.

“You revealed to the students in the meeting that the governor promised you in the meeting with him that he would unseat the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance and pledged to resist Dean’s Board resolution No:3 instructing students to evacuate hostels,” the letter continues.

The students dismissed are Angelo Yel Aweech, Morter Madut Ring, Malueth Madut Akol, Gabriel Wol Mabior, John Ngor Kon, Michael Makuc Agany, and Ngor Aweng.

Others are Awien Chol Morter, Achol Longar Awar, Kuot Majook Chan, Angelina Abuol Chan, and John Mayiik Awan.

The dismissal was effective from May 27, 2025.

Governor Emmanuel Primo Okello is yet to respond to the allegations that he collaborated with the students to remove a university official.

The affected students have also not issued any statements.

According to media reports, the revised university fee structure now ranges between 1 million and 2.85 million South Sudanese Pounds for social science-based programs, including Economics, Political Science, Anthropology, Sociology, Accounting and Finance, Rural Development, Geography, History, English, and Literature.

Science-based programs, such as Agriculture, Veterinary Science, Public Health, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics, reportedly charge between 1.7 million and 4.8 million South Sudanese Pounds.

