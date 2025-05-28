Break the silence, talk about periods at home – advocates urge parents  

Some health, social, and community workers are encouraging parents and their daughters to openly discuss menstrual hygiene, emphasizing that it should not be seen as a taboo subject.

They say menstruation is a health concern that should be addressed at both family and community levels.

Akello Grace, a social worker with ISRA-AID, called on families and the public to normalize conversations about menstrual periods as part of awareness efforts.

She said girls should not feel ashamed to speak with their parents, especially their mothers.

“Let’s normalize talking about menstrual period, let’s not look at it as a taboo. Also, to the girls, when you begin or if you are getting your period, talk to a trusted person, even if it is a neighbor that you trust, please talk to that person to get support,” Akello said on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Tuesday.

Kpari Kennedy, a community worker with ISRA-AID, also urged families to support girls by providing sanitary pads during their menstrual period.

“So, whenever they are in need of our support, we should make sure that we provide them with what they need to be served during that time when they are having their period,” he appealed.

Kennedy further said when menstruating girls are supported it allows them to continue their education.

Nyang Samuel, ISRA-AID’s health official, said girls should understand that menstrual hygiene is their right.

“The other thing is that for the girls themselves, they should also know that menstruation is their right, it is their health right, not that they should be guided by other people, let them know that it is their right, even if they are to quarrel with their fathers or their mothers asking for sanitary pads, or things that can help them in their menstrual period, they should ask for it in whichever means possible,” he said.a

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed annually on May 28. It is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management and challenging taboos and stigma surrounding menstruation.

According to a 2020 assessment by the Ministry of General Education and partners, only 72 percent of schools had adequate water sources, and 40 percent lacked toilets, making menstrual hygiene management difficult for school girls.

The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, says many girls face challenges attending school due to a lack of clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services, including access to menstrual hygiene products.

UNICEF reports that this situation contributes to late school arrivals, poor academic performance, and in many cases, school dropouts and early marriages among girls in South Sudan.

Menstrual hygiene involves practicing good hygiene and using appropriate products to manage menstruation safely and comfortably.

This includes changing menstrual products regularly, washing hands before and after use, and proper disposal. Access to clean water and sanitation is essential for maintaining menstrual hygiene.

