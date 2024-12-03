SSRA announces full implementation of taxing Finance Act 2024/2025

–Finance Act 2024/2025 –

According to the levies presented by the parliament’s Specialized Committee on Finance and Planning, income taxes for government contract payments to residents including salaries and wages have increased from 5% to 15%, while payments to non-residents have risen from 5% to 20%.

The excise duty rate for water, including natural or artificial mineral water, aerated water not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter not flavored, ice, and snow, has increased to 15% from 10%.

Meanwhile, taxes on agricultural machinery, including tractors, bulldozers, excavators, and rollers, have been reduced from 25% to 10%.

Non-alcoholic beverages have seen an increase in the excise duty rate from 20% to 25%, alcoholic beverages, spirits, and vinegar have risen from 30% to 35% while tobacco and related products will see a similar increase.

The excise duty on wood and articles of wood, as well as wood charcoal, has increased from 20% to 30%.

Under the finance bill, inspection service fees for frozen meat and fish per truck have risen from SSP20,000 to 400,000, while frozen chicken per carton has increased from SSP500 to 5,000.

Alcoholic beverages have also seen sharp increases. Inspection fees for whisky, gin, and wine per carton have risen from 1,000 SSP to 15,000 SSP each. The inspection fee for Uganda Waragi per carton has also increased from SSP1,000 to 15,000.

The inspection fee for gas cylinders per unit, which was previously 200 SSP, has now increased to 2,000 SSP.

On export goods service fees, honey per ton has increased from SSP1,000 to 20,000, hides and skins per dozen have risen to 2,000 from 100 SSP.

Gum Arabic inspection fees per ton have increased from SSP5,000 to 40,000, while charcoal per truck has increased from SSP50,000 to 150,000.

Timber per truck has risen from SSP10,000 to SSP500,000 while dry fish per truck has increased from 500 to 50,000 SSP. Coffee per ton now costs 2,000 SSP, up from 1,000 SSP. Fresh meat per ton has increased to 20,000 SSP from 5,000 SSP.

Other items include gold per kilogram, which has risen from SSP50,000 to 500,000, and malts per truck, which have increased from SSP5,000 to 20,000.

Inspection fees for sesame, groundnuts, sorghum, and sunflower have all increased from SSP1,000 to 20,000 per ton for each item.

The inspection fee for small and large shops has also increased. Small shops have risen from SSP10,000 to 20,000, medium shops from SSP15,000 to 25,000, and large shops from SSP30,000 to 40,000.

Meanwhile, small supermarkets will now face a fee of SSP65,000 to 100,000, and large supermarkets will be increased from SSP100,000 to 500,000.

In the hotel industry, inspection fee for five- and four-star hotels has increased from 120,000 to 2 million SSP, and for three-star hotels, from 70,000 to 1,500,000 SSP. Hotels with fewer than three stars will now be charged 1 million SSP, up from 50,000 SSP.

For bars, inspection service fee has risen from SSP50,000 to 500,000, while the restaurant inspection fee has increased from SSP35,000 to 50,000.

The inspection fee for large factories every three months will now be SSP100,000 up to 2.5 million.