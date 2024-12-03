State officials say CSE exams smooth but 5 students miss out in Nasir

Education officials across various states and administrative areas said the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (SSCSE) examination is going ahead smoothly despite five students missing the first papers in Nasir County and logistical challenges caused by flooding.

Nearly 50,000 candidates started the SSCSE exams in 319 centers across the country on Monday, as the government warns against malpractices.

The examination was officiated by Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi, who appealed to the students to concentrate on their reading knowledge and write their exams with integrity.

He strictly warned the candidates and their invigilators against malpractices, which he said will lead to severe consequences, including cancellation of examination results and imprisonment.

In the Upper Nile state, more than 2,200 students sat for the 2024-2025 SSCSE exams in 16 centers, according to the acting Director General of the Minister of Education.

James Deng disclosed that five students were absent for the annual exams in Nasir County under unclear circumstances. He, however, said all the state counties have received their papers.

“The first day was going all right in all counties, as I told you. In Nasir County the total of candidates was 11; five of them were absent from the examination due to the recent conflict,” he said.

He added that only six students sat for the examination, including four males and two females.

Meanwhile, education authorities in the Ruweng Administrative Area said the first day went well as it was officiated by Minister Awut Deng at one of the schools for refugees in Jamjang County.

Badiang Maker said 1,885 students sat for this year’s examination.

“Regarding the first of the examination paper, it went well. The national minister of education, Ms. Awut Deng Achuil, made a historical visit to the administrative area, and she rang the bell in one of the refugee schools in Jamjang County.”

“The exam went well; there was no issue to be mentioned. The papers reached all centers, and the total number of the students is 1,885 male and female.”

In Wararp State, the education minister said 2,568 students from 35 schools sat in 17 centers. Awut Mayom Agok said the examination transportation faced challenges due to flooding in Gogrial East County.

“We actually started yesterday, and there were no cases that were reported. The only county that has more challenges is Gogrial East County.”

“There is some part of Gogrial where we deliver the papers, but we manage with our partner to deliver their papers. They received them, I think on the 29th, so it was not on time.”

In Western Equatoria State, the education minister reported an increase in student enrollment in this year’s examination.

Ms. Grace Apollo said 2,421 students sat for this year’s examination, which is an increase of 365 students compared to last year.

“We have a total of all the candidates who are sitting for the exams; they are 2421, so they are doing well; no issues have arisen yet. We are waiting to see the rest of the days.”

“How the performance will be, enrollment of this year has increased because last year we had 1765, but they have increased this year with 365 numbers.”

And in the Abyei administrative area, Minister Nyinkwany Aguer said there were no issues hindering the conduct of the first day of the exams.

Aguer said the examinations were conducted in a normal situation.

“The first day went well. I and the chief administrator went there to ring the bell, and the situation is normal. There is nothing, and the security is stable. The situation is normal, so the first day went well.”

