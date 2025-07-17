17th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Education | News   |   SSRA, AfDB partner to launch $14.31M Revenue Institute

SSRA, AfDB partner to launch $14.31M Revenue Institute

Author: Madrama James | Published: 4 hours ago

Simon Akuei, Commissioner General of SSRA, flanked by Taban Abel, Deputy Commissioner General (left), and Jackiline Adut, Deputy Commissioner of the Taxpayers Service and Education Department (right). Photo credit: Awan Moses

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA), in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB), is set to officially launch the Non-Oil Revenue Mobilization and Accountability Phase II (NORMA-II) project on July 22, 2025.

The $14.31 million project will be launched at the SSIRA headquarters in Boaba, located along the Yei-Juba Highway.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, July 17, SSRA Commissioner General Simon Akuei described the newly established South Sudan Institute for Revenue Administration (SSIRA) as a “beacon of hope for self-reliance, transparency, and a flourishing South Sudan,” with a core focus on mobilizing non-oil revenues for national development.

“This institution represents more than just a training centre. It is a beacon of hope for self-reliance, transparency, and flourishing South Sudan focuses on mobilizing non-oil revenues for national development,” Akuei stated.

He added that the institute will significantly enhance staff capacity to effectively manage revenue collections, aligning with the SSRA’s strategic plan for 2022-2027.

Akuei further detailed that the AfDB-supported institute will offer a wide range of educational opportunities, including short-term and long-term courses, accredited programs, and structured training for staff.

These programs will cover Technical training in tax and customs services, Emerging topics and trends in tax and customs, Soft skills development for all staff, Training for support departments, and Leadership and management training.

The institute will also offer graduate trainee programs for tax and customs services (open to the public and financial institution staff).

It will also have a specialised graduate training for customs officials and aspiring customs department personnel, and training for external stakeholders, including state revenue authorities, clearing agents, and business organizations/associations.

The establishment of this institute comes amidst concerns regarding South Sudan’s capacity in international trade.

In June, Dr. John Deng, Executive Secretary of the Northern Corridor Authority, expressed worry that South Sudan risks losing cargo due to a lack of understanding of international trade practices.

The SSIRA, supported by partners including AfDB, IMF, World Bank, UNDP, and JICA, aims to directly address such capacity gaps in revenue management.

Popular Stories
Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 1

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack 2

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack

Published July 15, 2025

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army” 3

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

Published July 12, 2025

Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid 4

Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid

Published July 15, 2025

Nigeria rejects US deportees, unlike South Sudan 5

Nigeria rejects US deportees, unlike South Sudan

Published July 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

WES govt approves tax schedule to boost revenue collection

Published 2 hours ago

Enrol children with special needs in schools – disability specialist urges

Published 2 hours ago

Civil society urges election-focused budget for 2025/2026 fiscal year

Published 3 hours ago

Parliament urged to probe US deportation agreement

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudanese importers mandated to obtain certificate for goods

Published 3 hours ago

R-JMEC urges govt to resolve detentions, revive stalled peace deal

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.