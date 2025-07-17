SSRA, AfDB partner to launch $14.31M Revenue Institute

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA), in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB), is set to officially launch the Non-Oil Revenue Mobilization and Accountability Phase II (NORMA-II) project on July 22, 2025.

The $14.31 million project will be launched at the SSIRA headquarters in Boaba, located along the Yei-Juba Highway.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, July 17, SSRA Commissioner General Simon Akuei described the newly established South Sudan Institute for Revenue Administration (SSIRA) as a “beacon of hope for self-reliance, transparency, and a flourishing South Sudan,” with a core focus on mobilizing non-oil revenues for national development.

He added that the institute will significantly enhance staff capacity to effectively manage revenue collections, aligning with the SSRA’s strategic plan for 2022-2027.

Akuei further detailed that the AfDB-supported institute will offer a wide range of educational opportunities, including short-term and long-term courses, accredited programs, and structured training for staff.

These programs will cover Technical training in tax and customs services, Emerging topics and trends in tax and customs, Soft skills development for all staff, Training for support departments, and Leadership and management training.

The institute will also offer graduate trainee programs for tax and customs services (open to the public and financial institution staff).

It will also have a specialised graduate training for customs officials and aspiring customs department personnel, and training for external stakeholders, including state revenue authorities, clearing agents, and business organizations/associations.

The establishment of this institute comes amidst concerns regarding South Sudan’s capacity in international trade.

In June, Dr. John Deng, Executive Secretary of the Northern Corridor Authority, expressed worry that South Sudan risks losing cargo due to a lack of understanding of international trade practices.

The SSIRA, supported by partners including AfDB, IMF, World Bank, UNDP, and JICA, aims to directly address such capacity gaps in revenue management.