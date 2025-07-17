R-JMEC urges govt to resolve detentions, revive stalled peace deal

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) has urged the unity government to resolve the continued house arrest of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and the detention of other SPLM/A-IO leaders, military, and officials.

Its quarterly report, covering April 1st to June 30th, highlights severe setbacks in the overall implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, noting largely stalled progress.

R-JMEC emphasized the urgent need to rebuild trust and confidence in the peace process and prioritize the completion of critical pending tasks.

Deteriorating Political and Security Landscape

The report indicates a continued deterioration of the general political and security situation across the country.

It states that the Permanent Ceasefire has been “severely compromised” by repeated clashes between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army–In Opposition (SPLA-IO), along with their allied forces.

R-JMEC specifically pointed to heightened political tension, including the ongoing house arrest of Dr. Riek Machar, First Vice President and Chair of SPLM/A-IO, and the detention of other high-ranking SPLM/A-IO members.

According to the monitoring body, these actions “only serve to deepen mistrust among key parties to the R-ARCSS and undermine confidence of the people of South Sudan, the region and international community on the commitment of the parties to the implementation of the agreement in letter and spirit.”

Furthermore, the report cited a number of unilateral dismissals and appointments by the incumbent transitional government of national unity (ITGoNU) without consultation with other peace partners.

R-JMEC stated that these actions further breached the agreement’s power-sharing provisions and eroded trust.

Intensified Diplomatic Engagements and Regional Appeals

As the security and political environment continued to worsen, R-JMEC intensified its diplomatic engagements both nationally and within the region.

The commission urged regional guarantors to urgently use their diplomatic influence to resolve the ongoing political and security deadlock between SPLM/A-IO and ITGoNU.

Their call for an immediate ceasefire, dialogue, release of detainees, and swift, inclusive implementation of the agreement is widely supported by national, regional, and international peace actors.

Electoral Preparations and Humanitarian Concerns

Regarding preparations for the December 2026 general elections, R-JMEC noted that the National Electoral Commission (NEC) has continued its operational and institutional strengthening efforts.

By the end of the quarter, NEC had established offices of the State High Elections Committees in six states, with efforts underway to establish offices in the remaining States and Administrative Areas.

On the humanitarian front, the report highlighted that ongoing conflict has led to the destruction of health facilities and supply chain infrastructure, along with looting in several northern counties.

This has left populations already grappling with flooding, food shortages, and disease deprived of essential services and livelihoods.

Economic Reforms and Funding Gaps

In terms of economic reform, R-JMEC acknowledged South Sudan’s efforts to modernize its financial systems.

The establishment of a Treasury Single Account aims to centralize cash management and improve oversight, while the Free Balance system for financial and human resource management has become operational, supporting transparency and accountability.

However, the report also noted that work continues on the establishment of the Selection Panel of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing.

Crucially, a persistent lack of funding from the unity government to key agreement institutions and mechanisms, including the National Constitutional Review Commission, has resulted in no progress on the constitution-making process.

Risk of Relapse and Path Forward

R-JMEC concluded its report with a stark warning: South Sudan risks a relapse into conflict.

The commission stressed that concerted efforts from all Parties to the Agreement are required to steer the country back towards lasting peace.

R-JMEC reiterated that the peace agreement remains the best means to achieve this, emphasizing that to “kick-start this process, there must be a restoration of trust, which necessarily involves releasing of the SPLM/A-IO detainees and restoring full participation in the various Agreement Institutions and Mechanisms.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter