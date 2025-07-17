17th July 2025
Road ambush on Mundri-Juba highway leaves one dead, two injured

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 6 hours ago

A section of Juba-Mundri road.

MUNDRI, Western Equatoria (Eye Radio) – One person was killed and two others injured following a road ambush along the Mundri–Juba highway on Wednesday morning, according to authorities in Western Equatoria State.

Major General Philip Madut, the Police Commissioner, confirmed that the attack occurred when a passenger vehicle travelling from Mundri to Juba was ambushed by unidentified armed assailants near Lui.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), there was a car travelling from Mundri to Juba, and when it reached Lui, the vehicle was ambushed and as a result, one woman was killed and two other men injured,” Major General Madut told Eye Radio this morning. He clarified that the victim who died was a female passenger, while the two injured were male passengers.

General Madut described the attackers as “just criminals who ambush vehicles traveling the road to rob the passengers.”

Road ambushes by criminal elements have been a recurring security concern along highways in Western Equatoria State, posing risks to travelers and disrupting movement.

