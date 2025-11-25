25th November 2025

SSCAA confirms three deaths in Leer cargo plane crash

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 hour ago

Photo taken during the rainy season shows aerial view of Leer town. (Photo credit: Chuol Jany).

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) has confirmed the deaths of all three crew members following the crash of a cargo plane carrying humanitarian supplies in Leer County, Unity State, this morning.

David Loputu, the spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority, issued a statement on Tuesday, November 25, confirming the incident. The aircraft, which was transporting food assistance, went down earlier today.

“According to the report they received from the local authorities in the state, all three crew members on board lost their lives,” the SSCAA statement noted.

The Authority announced that it has immediately dispatched an investigation team to the crash site to work alongside local authorities and humanitarian partners to determine the cause of the accident.

Mr. Loputu conveyed the organization’s condolences, stating: “The SSCAA extended its deepest condolences to the families, colleagues, and organizations affected by this tragic accident.”

The Authority pledged to share verified details as the investigation progresses.

