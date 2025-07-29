29th July 2025

SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul

Published: 3 hours ago

SSPDF soldiers in full combat gear during a parade in Juba – Photo courtesy.

The army spokesperson says SSPDF and the Ugandan army exchanged gunfire in Kangapo Payam of Kajo-Keji County in Central Equatoria State on Monday.

In a press release by Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, the clashes that took place on Monday, July 28, 2025, resulted in casualties on both sides, though it did not specify the number.

According to the army spokesperson, SSPDF Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Dau Aturjong, contacted his Ugandan counterpart.

They agreed to an immediate cessation of hostilities and to form a joint investigation committee to ascertain the circumstances that led to the military confrontation.

Although the statement didn’t state the reason for the confrontation, Gen Lul said that the established Joint Technical Border Committee will continue with their work aimed at finding peaceful solutions to recurrent border-related disputes.

