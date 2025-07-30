30th July 2025

MSF condemns abduction of MoH Morobo staff member

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

View of Kaya payam in Morobo County. (Photo: Courtesy).

The international medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has condemned the abduction of a Ministry of Health (MoH) staff member who was taken from one of its ambulances in Morobo County, Central Equatoria State, on Friday, July 25, 2025.

According to MSF, the incident occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m. as the staff member was accompanying patients referred to Yei for advanced medical care and returning with them to Morobo following their discharge.

During the journey, armed individuals intercepted the ambulance, forcibly removed the MoH staff member from the vehicle, and abducted her. The MSF driver, other staff, and patients were not harmed and were allowed to proceed.

MSF confirmed that the staff member was released unharmed on July 26.

However, the organization strongly condemned the incident, calling it part of a disturbing trend of violence targeting healthcare workers in South Sudan.

Dr. Ferdinand Atte, MSF’s Head of Mission in South Sudan, stated: “What we are witnessing is a disturbing and unacceptable trend, where the impartial provision of healthcare services faces indiscriminate attacks. This incident is not just an attack on one individual; it is a direct assault on the healthcare system meant to serve the most vulnerable in our communities.”

MSF reiterated its call for all parties to respect the neutrality of medical services and ensure the safety of healthcare personnel and patients.

