Lawmaker urges parliament action on insecurity

A lawmaker has raised a concern over insecurity in various regions of South Sudan, including the capital, Juba.

Peter Lumodi Francis made an alarm in the parliament in Juba on Monday, July 28, 2025.

He raised concerns over insecurity in various regions of South Sudan, including the capital, Juba.

Lumodi called on the National Legislative Assembly to take urgent steps toward promoting dialogue as a means of resolving the crisis.

The lawmaker underscored Parliament’s pivotal role in fostering engagement among national leaders, with the aim of achieving lasting peace and stability across the country.

“So, what I want to say, Madam Speaker, is that from the speeches from the opening, all of us express interest that this house will be able to help the government in terms of addressing the problems that the country is facing today. And one of them is insecurity,” he said, addressing Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba.

Lumodi says that the Nasir conflict spilt over to Morobo County and is now experiencing a lot of insecurity.

“I want to say that the incident that happened in Nasser is no longer in Nasir today. It is all over the country, including my constituency, where I come from. It happened in Nasir, it went to Ulang, it went to Longuchok, and part of Akobo.”

It came here to the outskirts of Juba, Tambura, Maridi, Yambio, Morobo, Kaya, and some parts of Eastern Equatoria, and other parts of the country,” he added.

According to the security experts, insecurity in the country remains a major concern, and it reflects ongoing challenges the country faces in stabilizing its security environment.

