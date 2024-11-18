Parliament adjourns sitting to prepare budget for Kiir’s assent

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has adjourned a sitting to allow its leadership and finance committee to finalize work on recently passed 2024-2025 national budget before submitting it to the President for assent.

Monday’s sitting was meant to hear Sports Development Policy 2024-2025 which was to be presented by Minister of Youth and Sports Joseph Geng Akech.

Other items were a Joint Report of the Committee on Wildlife, Conservation and Protected Areas Bill 2024 and the recurrent malfunction of machines used in production of Nationality Cards and Passport Booklets.

First Deputy Speaker Oyet Nathaniel told lawmakers there would be no deliberation because the day will be used for the review and incorporation of observations and recommendations into the budget bills.

He emphasized the urgency of finalizing the process, given the delays in passing the budget.

“We have designated today as a day for us to interact with the committee of finance so that we can have the final look before we dispatch the budget bills to the office of the president for his assent,” he said.

“We will not proceed with today’s sitting we want to use the day of today to finalize the bills and then we send to the office of the president it is needed urgently lead as the budget also is already late so with this remarks the sitting shall be adjourned.”

The parliament spokesperson, Hon. Oliver Mori Benjamin, explained that incorporating recommendations and ensuring the budget reflects parliamentary resolutions is a critical step before it is sent to the head of state.

“There were supposed to be four items on the agenda but the budget always dictates that after it is passed, the finance committee with the leadership have to sit to make sure all the observations are recommendations pass are incorporated into the budget before it is taken to the head of state to assent to it and it becomes an act of law.”

Once assented to by President Kiir, the 4.2 trillion South Sudan pounds national budget will become law – enabling its implementation to address key government priorities.

