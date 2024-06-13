13th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   SSOMA calls for constitutional conference

SSOMA calls for constitutional conference

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

SSOMA head of negotiating team, Pagan Amum, speaks to the press in Nairobi. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

The head of South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) said his group hopes the ongoing peace process in Nairobi will lead to the conduct of constitutional conference.

Pagan Amum, the leader of Real SPLM – said SSOMA, other opposition groups and the People’s Coalition for Civil Action are all united in this position.

He said the conference will bring together experts to work on a permanent constitution for South Sudan, before it can be subjected to referendum by the people of South Sudan.

“We expect that the [Tumaini] initiative will lead to a national constitutional conference, held here in Kenya and in South Sudan in two stages,” he said, speaking at a press conference in Nairobi.

“The expected outcome of the conference will be, one; the adoption of a new social contract, two; a constitutional text for our permanent constitution, and three; an interim government arrangement with a rescue program, and four, implementation modalities.”

Pagan also called on the region and the international community to support South Sudan in its quest for lasting peace.

“We strongly appeal to the region, the continent and the international community to support the people of South Sudan in their search for peace and transition to stability and democracy.”

Mr. Amum further said the Tumaini Initiative will lead to a process of lasting peace and nation building in South Sudan.

“Our core message to the people of South Sudan is this, we aim to rescue South Sudan from the spectre of collapse and chaos and embark on the twin processes of state and national building.”

“This process could deliver a peaceful, just, and prosperous South Sudan for all. As SSOMA, other opposition groups, and the PCCA, we shall give every investment needed until we achieve this dream.”

Since last month, the unity government and non-signatories to the revitalized peace agreement are meeting in Kenya in search for lasting peace in South Sudan.

The process came, after President Salva Kiir requested his Kenyan counterpart, Willam Ruto ot mediate.

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan has highest mammalian migration in the world: census 1

South Sudan has highest mammalian migration in the world: census

Published Friday, June 7, 2024

Dr. Lomuro admits to diverting peace funds to special projects 2

Dr. Lomuro admits to diverting peace funds to special projects

Published Friday, June 7, 2024

Gatluak pledges hard cash to Bright Stars ahead of Sudan derby 3

Gatluak pledges hard cash to Bright Stars ahead of Sudan derby

Published Monday, June 10, 2024

Local artists decry being dumped in stadium opening show 4

Local artists decry being dumped in stadium opening show

Published Monday, June 10, 2024

Pagan explains unique approach of Nairobi’s Tumaini Initiative 5

Pagan explains unique approach of Nairobi’s Tumaini Initiative

Published Friday, June 7, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSOMA calls for constitutional conference

Published 3 hours ago

Trade minister quizzed about safety of fish traders languishing in Uganda prison

Published 4 hours ago

Pibor cut off by poor roads network as isolated areas starve

Published 4 hours ago

BoSS prints banknotes with new currency name ‘South Sudan pound’

Published 5 hours ago

SSFA condemns ‘unpatriotic’ SSOA MP for celebrating South Sudan’s loss to Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

Why women activists advocate for Anti-GBV legislation in South Sudan

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!