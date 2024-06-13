SSOMA calls for constitutional conference

The head of South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) said his group hopes the ongoing peace process in Nairobi will lead to the conduct of constitutional conference.

Pagan Amum, the leader of Real SPLM – said SSOMA, other opposition groups and the People’s Coalition for Civil Action are all united in this position.

He said the conference will bring together experts to work on a permanent constitution for South Sudan, before it can be subjected to referendum by the people of South Sudan.

“We expect that the [Tumaini] initiative will lead to a national constitutional conference, held here in Kenya and in South Sudan in two stages,” he said, speaking at a press conference in Nairobi.

“The expected outcome of the conference will be, one; the adoption of a new social contract, two; a constitutional text for our permanent constitution, and three; an interim government arrangement with a rescue program, and four, implementation modalities.”

Pagan also called on the region and the international community to support South Sudan in its quest for lasting peace.

“We strongly appeal to the region, the continent and the international community to support the people of South Sudan in their search for peace and transition to stability and democracy.”

Mr. Amum further said the Tumaini Initiative will lead to a process of lasting peace and nation building in South Sudan.

“Our core message to the people of South Sudan is this, we aim to rescue South Sudan from the spectre of collapse and chaos and embark on the twin processes of state and national building.”

“This process could deliver a peaceful, just, and prosperous South Sudan for all. As SSOMA, other opposition groups, and the PCCA, we shall give every investment needed until we achieve this dream.”

Since last month, the unity government and non-signatories to the revitalized peace agreement are meeting in Kenya in search for lasting peace in South Sudan.

The process came, after President Salva Kiir requested his Kenyan counterpart, Willam Ruto ot mediate.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter