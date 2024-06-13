Digitel launches first ever 5G network in South Sudan

Digitel South Sudan has become the first telecommunication network to launch a Fifth Generation mobile network service in the country.

The launch of the high-speed 5G network is one of the priorities taken to deploy infrastructures aimed at facilitating connectivity in the country.

Through Digitel, South Sudan has joined at least 101 countries who have used the faster internet service expected to unlock technological advancement in the country.

According to reports, although South Sudan gained its international commercial cable of fiber-link in 2020, it still faces additional challenges of access to international undersea fiber optic cable connectivity.

The country relies on expensive internet technology constraining demand and reducing the scope for broadband-driven transformation.

It said that South Sudan has one of the least developed telecommunications and internet markets in the world, while other infrastructure is also lamentably poor.

But Digitel Executive Vice President, De Chan Awol, said that will now change as 5G network will influence South Sudan’s digital transformation in many ways.

According to Awol, the advanced internet service will enable users to receive and transmit far more data faster than ever before.

Awol said Digitel South Sudan is mindful about the lack of internet connectivity in South Sudan and is committed to bridge that gap.

“What we just witnessed the latest technology for today and for tomorrow is the very reason why Digitel was formed in the first place,” he said.

“Digitel was not to go and make the money the discussion was let form a company to contribute to technology development in South Sudan one of the core values of our company is technology.”

“We want to use technology improve the services and products we bring to our people. We know very well South Sudan has a lot of places that doesn’t have connectivity.”

“We know that is our challenge as the industry leaders especially as Digitel we feel very concern if there is somebody in our country that is concern with connectivity because that why we were formed is to provide connectivity.”

On his part, the Secretary General of Universal Service and Access Fund, Mabe Emmanuel reiterated his organization’s commitment to partnering with Digitel in bridging telecommunication barriers.

Mr. Mabe called on the telecommunication company and the government to ensure that 5G internet service should not only be in Juba but rolled out in all parts of the country.

“Digitel came at the time when we are already in 21st century that technology is growing. We will be in position partner with Digitel because this technology will not only remain in the city, there are people outside there in the rural areas who actually needs of this technology.”

“The most impression of these devices that are 5G enable in South Sudan is very high. So 5G also needs to be roll out to the part of the country it should not remain here so that we make use of the devices that are entering into the country and people actually in need of this technology.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Information Jacob Maijiu Korok, said the internet service will enable the government to provide service to the people.

Korok also said the high-speed service will enhance foster growth and inclusivity across the country.

“5G is more than just a faster mobile network it’s a gateway to unprecedented opportunities and possibilities. With its ultra-high speed low latency and massive connectivity 5G will enable provision of the smart cities, advance healthcare solutions across all sectors of our economy.”

“The network will empower our business, keep need of it and compete on a global scale, support our government in delivering smarter public services and provide our citizens with a platform, to explore and create like never before.”

“The impact of 5G will resonates across every corner of our society fostering growth and inclusivity and progress.”

There were 773,000 internet users in South Sudan at the start of 2023, when the internet penetration stood at 7.0 percent according to Data Portal.

This is in addition to 470,000 social media users in the country equating to only 4.3 percent of the country’s 12 million population.

The user figures reveal that about 10 million people in South Sudan do not use the internet, suggesting that 93.0 percent of the population remain offline.

