EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan

The Ministry of Roads and Bridges commissioned a 163-meter-long Nyamlel Bridge funded by the European Union and constructed by UN project services (UNOPS) on the Lol River in Aweil West County on Thursday.

The initiative named ‘European Union Trust Fund – Feeder Roads Project’ was implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and work on the crucial infrastructure commenced in August 2020.

The bridge costing 13 million Euros was partially opened to the public in May 2023, and it is now completed and fully commissioned with additional 44 kilometers of feeder roads, and seven WASH facilities in Northern and Western Bahr el Ghazal.

In a press statement, UNOPS said the bridge directly benefits over 750,000 people by connecting Aweil North and Aweil West counties and Sudan.

“Completing this project has significantly enhanced security, enabling our security forces to reach remote areas more quickly and preventing many from drowning while crossing the river,” said Simon Mijok Mijak, during the commissioning of the bridge on Thursday.

“The bridge will also facilitate the movement of refugees and returnees from Sudan and boost trade by improving the transport of goods. It is a tangible and valuable asset for local communities, providing safe, faster, and more reliable access to services and markets.”

UNOPS Country Manager, Ms. Petronella Halwiindi said the infrastructure project created direct employment to 1260 people, including 200 women.

Ms. Halwiindi said the completion of the feeder roads and WASH facilities has improved access to clean water, healthcare, education and agricultural inputs.

These enhancements combined have led to a reduction in transaction costs and the emergence of community mobile markets along the routes, contributing to improved livelihoods for local communities.” she added.

Ms. Halwiindi said the feeder roads, sanitation facilities and the bridge completion have elevated the living standards for more than 1.2 million women, men, and children.

UNOPS remains committed to working closely with its partners in South Sudan to build durable solutions to development challenges.”

The European Union Ambassador also weighed in, saying the decades of armed conflict and climate change have destroyed existing road network in South Sudan.

“I am happy to witness the milestone achieved today in Nyamlel. The EU has been supportive of the development and resilience of South Sudan’s economy,” Amb. Olkkonen said.

“The bridge and the feeder road improvements have made daily life easier for citizens and represent a tangible outcome of the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, which invest on better connectivity infrastructure to promote sustainable development globally.”

The EU Trust project was designed to complement and build on the successes of previous EU-funded initiatives in Northern and Western Bahr El Ghazal, where rural infrastructure development has led to significant improvements in connectivity and access to essential services.

The new Trust Fund project has effectively addressed the gaps left by the previous initiative, which could not develop some key roads and bridges due to budget limitations.

This includes the construction of the crucial Nyamlel Bridge—the only connection between Aweil North and West counties.

