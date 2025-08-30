30th August 2025

“We operate an open-door investment policy” Lukudu tells German investors

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 7 hours ago

Paulino Lukudu Obede, the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State meeting German investors and state business leaders - Photo credit: Paulino Lukudu Obede

The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State has assured German investors of the state government’s support for trade and industrial partnership.

Paulino Lukudu Obede made the commitment on Friday during a meeting with a delegation from BTECH Germany Technologies and leaders of the Central Equatoria State Business Union, CEBU.

In his remarks, Obede said the state government runs an open-door policy for investment and that Central Equatoria has many opportunities as a trade hub serving the whole country.

“Doing business here means you are serving the entire country. Our government operates an open-door investment policy, and we encourage you to continue working closely with trusted private sector partners such as CEBU. Together, we will ensure your investments thrive for the benefit of our people,” he asssured.

Speaking on behalf of BTECH Germany Technologies, Andreas Ditter, who is the Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Operations, thanked the state authorities for the warm welcome.

Ditter also highlighted BTECH’s innovations in solar energy, household supplies, and electrical products.

He said the products meet European quality standards and are ready to be introduced to South Sudan through a partnership with Bros Group of Companies.

