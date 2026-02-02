Special Court hears evidence linking communications to Nasir garrison attack in trial of suspended FVP

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Special Court trial involving the suspended First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and seven others reached its 46th session today, featuring explosive testimony from a cyber-forensics expert

The session centered on digital evidence allegedly linking the accused to the Nasir garrison attack, alongside heated debates regarding the treatment of the detainees.

Defense Alleges Humiliating Treatment

During the morning proceedings, the defense team submitted two formal requests to the court. The first, presented by defense lawyer Dr. Geri Raimondo, sought official permission for legal counsel to visit the seven accused currently detained at the National Security Service premises.

The second request was a formal complaint regarding the conditions of their detention. Dr. Raimondo informed the court that his clients had reported “humiliating treatment” during security searches.

The complaints included being prevented from wearing suits and the confiscation of essential papers and notebooks used by the accused inside the courtroom.

Dr. Raimondo emphasized that the complaint was not intended to tarnish the image of the security organs but rather to highlight negative practices by specific individuals to safeguard the rights of the accused.

Prosecution Refutes Claims of Mistreatment

In response, prosecution representative Advocate Ajo Noel Julius argued that there was no evidence to support the defense’s claims. He explained that security search procedures are standard and apply to everyone entering the courtroom, with the exception of judges.

Ajo further contended that the accused are treated with special consideration despite facing charges related to crimes against the state.

He noted that they are allowed to wear their own clothes rather than prison uniforms, are not handcuffed or shackled, and enter the courtroom without restraints. Additionally, he stated that the accused are provided with food and daily exposure to sunlight.

The prosecution also revealed a security concern: a radio device was previously found in the possession of one accused, along with a message originating from a suspect who remains at large. The presiding judge stated that the court would consider these requests and issue a ruling in due course.

Forensic Expert Links Messages to Nasir Attack

The session then moved to the prosecution’s final witness, a cyber and electronic security expert from South Africa.

The witness detailed the chain of custody, explaining that he received the electronic devices from the South Sudanese Embassy in Pretoria and transferred them to a certified laboratory for examination and the preparation of a final forensic report.

The expert confirmed that the devices—including three mobile phones found in the possession of the accused Mam Pal (a Samsung Z Fold, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Nokia HDM)—were delivered intact in uniquely serialized plastic bags. He testified that he only extracted information relevant to the case, avoiding personal family files.

Incriminating Digital Evidence

The witness presented several text messages exchanged between Mam Pal and an individual believed to be in Nasir. One message stated: “The buffalo has been killed, and our White Army is now celebrating.”

In other messages, Mam Pal informed a third party of the arrest of Puot Kang, noting, “They have taken Puot Kang to the Blue House,” referring to the National Security headquarters. Another message read: “It is the Mayardit system.”

Further testimony revealed that Mam Bal received a WhatsApp message listing the names of those killed on the first day of the Nasir garrison attack, including Tor Gile. Another message read: “We pray that God grants our youth success in driving the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces out of Nasir,” to which Mam Pal reportedly replied, “Amen.”

The expert also presented a screenshot of a money transfer receipt showing Mam Pal sent $15,000 USD to an individual in the United Arab Emirates, alongside photos of Kalashnikov ammunition.

The witness concluded that Mam Pal was a member of several WhatsApp groups opposed to the government and had shared a letter from Dr. Riek Machar addressed to the President with multiple individuals.

The presiding judge adjourned the court until next Wednesday, when the hearing of the expert’s testimony will continue.

