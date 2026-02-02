3rd February 2026

South Africa to host 2018 peace deal signatories to save South Sudan process

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 10 hours ago

President Kiir shakes hands with South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in a meeting in Juba on Thursday. April 18, 2024. (Photo: Awan Moses)

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Eye Radio) — South Africa, acting as Chair of the African Union’s Committee of Five (C5), is convening a political retreat for all 2018 peace agreement signatories to rescue South Sudan’s stalled transition and find a political path forward before the 2027 deadline.

This strategic gathering will be followed by a high-level “C5 Plus Summit,” scheduled to take place on the margins of the African Union Assembly this February.

The C5 is a specialized diplomatic bloc mandated by the African Union to support the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in mediating South Sudan’s transition.

To ensure continental representation, the committee comprises five nations from Africa’s five regions: South Africa (Chair – Southern Africa), Algeria (North Africa), Chad (Central Africa), Nigeria (West Africa), and Rwanda (East Africa).

The timing of these meetings is critical. With the extended transitional timeline of the Revitalized Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS) set to expire in February 2027, the AU has issued a stark reminder to all parties: there is “no viable military solution” to the nation’s challenges.

In September 2024, South Sudanese parties extended the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict (R-ARCSS) for a fourth time, pushing the transitional period to February 2027 and setting elections for December 2026. This two-year extension aims to address unfulfilled security

The AU Communiqué highlights that South Africa is currently leading the group’s effort to organize these high-level retreats. The primary goal is to ensure that signatories recommit to the 2018 agreement, which the AU maintains is the only viable framework for achieving long-term stability and development in South Sudan.

As the February deadline for the AU Assembly approaches, the international community is watching closely to see if this C5-led diplomacy can push the transitional government toward meeting its outstanding obligations before the 2027 window closes.

South Africa to host 2018 peace deal signatories to save South Sudan process

