Aweil Graduates’ Association holds convention on reclaiming shared values in Digital Age

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Aweil Graduates’ Association (AGA) on Sunday held a high-level convention in Juba under the theme “Reclaiming Our Shared Values in the Digital Age,” emphasizing that “the strength of a community lies in its togetherness.”

The event brought together senior government officials, policymakers, academics, professionals, graduates, business unions, and members of the Aweil community to reflect on unity, social responsibility, and ethical engagement in an increasingly digital society.

The Executive Director in the Office of the President, James Deng Wal, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour, representing President Salva Kiir Mayardit. He highlighted the national importance of cohesion and shared values at a time when digital platforms are shaping public discourse.

“Digital platforms should be tools for unity, not division. As citizens and graduates, we must reclaim our shared values and use technology to strengthen social harmony and national cohesion,” Deng Wal said.

“Freedom in the digital space comes with responsibility. What we post and share today has consequences for our society and our future,” he added.

The National Minister of ICT and Postal Services, Ateny Wek Ateny, attended as Patron of the Day, alongside Hussein Abdallah Akol, the National Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; Gen. Deng Wol, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs; and Garang Deng Aguer, former Governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, among others.

Commenting on the theme, Minister Ateny Wek urged young people to embrace the positive potential of the digital age while avoiding its harmful misuse.

“The digital age offers opportunities for innovation, learning, and connection, but it also requires discipline and ethical conduct. Our shared values must guide how we engage online,” Ateny said.

He cautioned social media users to be mindful of the Cybercrime and Computer Misuse Act, noting that “the law is effective and will be applied to those who abuse digital platforms to spread hate, misinformation, or incitement.”

Speaking during the event, panellists and community leaders underscored the need for graduates and professionals to use digital tools responsibly to promote dialogue, unity, and national development rather than division.

The Chairman of the Aweil Graduates’ Association, Mr. Angelo Tong Dut, said the convention aimed to strengthen bonds among graduates and encourage constructive engagement on social and digital platforms.

“The digital age offers immense opportunities, but it also demands responsibility. Our shared values and togetherness must guide how we interact and contribute to society,” he said.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Lino Ngor Atuer, appreciated participants for attending, describing the convention as a vital platform for young people in the current digital era. He urged members of the association and the wider community to use social media positively, embrace technology, and uphold the responsibility that comes with it.

The program also featured cultural performances by various artists, showcasing South Sudan’s diversity and reinforcing the message of unity and shared identity.

The Aweil Graduates’ Association is a professional body that brings together graduates from Aweil and beyond, with a mandate to promote intellectual discourse, community development, and national cohesion.

