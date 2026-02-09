Special Court: Forensic expert says unable to unlock Machar’s electronics

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A forensic expert told a Special Court in Juba today that he was unable to retrieve data from Dr. Riek Machar’s mobile devices because passwords were not provided, and local authorities lack the tools to bypass the security.

Testifying on Monday, February 9, 2026, during the 49th session of the trial involving Dr. Machar and seven co-accused, forensic analyst Ratlhogo Peter Calvin Rafadhi explained that the absence of passwords and a specific computer made it impossible to access the seized phones and tablets.

Rafadhi clarified that he chose not to open the sealed evidence bags containing the devices because, without the passwords, data extraction was impossible.

He noted that local forensic resources are currently unable to bypass such security measures, suggesting that the equipment would need to be sent to international manufacturers to be unlocked.

As a result, the devices remain sealed and intact, with no specific data from Dr. Machar’s electronics presented to the court.

However, the expert did provide findings from other seized devices. He testified that data from a phone belonging to the fourth accused, Gabriel Duop Lam, revealed activity suggesting anti-government mobilization.

Furthermore, Rafadhi stated that a Samsung device owned by the first accused, Puot Kang Chol, contained information reflecting real-time access to battlefield intelligence.

The trial has been adjourned until Wednesday, February 11, when the court expects to hear further analysis from the forensic expert.

