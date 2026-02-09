Monitoring body records 87 ceasefire violations in January

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAMVM, reported 87 alleged violations of the permanent ceasefire across South Sudan in January 2026.

This data, released in a report to Eye Radio, on Monday, February 9, marks a 14 percent increase from December 2025, when 76 cases were documented.

The monitoring body expressed deep alarm over the escalating instability, noting that direct fighting between parties to the 2018 peace agreement spiked by 43 percent during this period.

The report identifies Jonglei State as the most volatile region in the country, explicitly stating that the permanent ceasefire is not holding there.

Intense clashes between the SSPDF and SPLM/A-IO forces have devastated several areas, specifically within Uror, Duk, Pigi, Akobo, Ayod, and Nyirol counties.

CTSAMVM attributed much of this violence to a renewed competition for territorial control, with strategic locations such as Pajut, Waat, and Yuai changing hands multiple times between the warring factions.

A particularly grave violation highlighted by the monitoring body involves the use of airpower against non-combatants.

CTSAMVM accused the SSPDF of conducting aerial bombardments in civilian areas of Pathai, Uror County, on January 13 and 14.

These strikes resulted in civilian deaths and left others with severe burn injuries. Beyond the kinetic fighting, the report condemned a rise in human rights abuses, including sexual violence, forced displacement, and the use of hate speech intended to incite further conflict.

The surge in violations coincides with a period of severe operational hardship for the monitoring body. In January, CTSAMVM was forced to shut down three of its monitoring teams in Yei, Bentiu, and Yambio due to financial constraints.

Furthermore, the body had to cancel five high-priority field missions because of delays in obtaining flight safety clearances.

As a result, only one long-range patrol was successfully conducted during the entire month, covering Maridi and Mundri West in Western Equatoria.

The report concludes that humanitarian efforts and peacekeeping operations are being systematically undermined.

UNMISS faced 53 separate restrictions on its movement in January, while humanitarian aid operations were severely hampered by direct targeting and access denials.

For the second month in a row, the Malakal monitoring team recorded the highest number of violations, documenting 35 cases across Upper Nile and parts of Jonglei State.

