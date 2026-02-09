South Sudan currently produces 95,000 barrels per day, minister says

South Sudan now produces approximately 95,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the Minister of Finance and Planning has revealed, a development officials believe will support the economy.

The new figures come as oil output has continued to decline since the outbreak of civil war in 2013 and the ongoing war in Sudan.

Minister Barnaba Bak Chol revealed the figures while presenting the 2025-2026 budget before parliament last week.

According to Chol, the oil sector is projected to record a significant economic rebound following the resumption of production, with growth estimated at 37.9 percent.

Minister Chol explained that oil output has resumed at approximately 95,000 barrels per day, a development he described as a major driver of the anticipated economic recovery.

Despite the positive outlook in the oil sector, the minister cautioned that inflation remains elevated at 15 percent, largely due to persistent exchange rate pressures and supply-side constraints affecting the economy.

Chol further noted that the non-oil sector is also expected to register moderate growth, projected at 5.5 percent, reflecting gradual improvements across other productive sectors of the economy.

“The economic performance is expected to improve with oil sector growth projected at 37.8 percent, and non-oil sector growth at 5.5 percent, largely driven by the resumption of oil production by DPOC at approximately 95,000 barrels per day,” he said.

He further said that the government’s fiscal policy for the 2026/2027 financial year is deliberately designed to be anti-inflationary, aimed at stabilizing prices and supporting macroeconomic recovery amid ongoing economic challenges.

South Sudan could produce up to 300,000 barrels of oil per day before war broke out in 2013 and 2016.

The two civil wars affected production and resulted in a decline of up to 149,000 barrels as of 2023 before the fighting between the Sudanese Army Forces and Rapid Support Forces engulfed and forced another cut.