South Sudan’s literacy rate improves, challenges persist – Kuyok

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of General Education and Instruction announced a notable increase in South Sudan’s literacy rate, which has risen from 27% at the time of independence to 35% today.

Despite this progress, Kuyok Abol Kuyok emphasized that further efforts are needed to enhance the country’s literacy levels.

In an interview on Eye Radio to mark International Literacy Day, Kuyok highlighted the ongoing initiatives aimed at boosting literacy.

“We have made progress, moving from 27% to 35%, but there is still much work to be done,” he said.

“Our ministry is actively developing alternative education programs to promote literacy, especially in adult education.”

Kuyok also mentioned that the Ministry is collaborating with UNESCO to conduct a new survey to accurately gauge the current literacy rate.

“We need to double our efforts,” Kuyok added. “We are in discussions with UNESCO to carry out another survey to get a clearer picture of our literacy status.”

The Undersecretary addressed the impact of natural disasters on education, particularly flooding.

“We are developing a flood response plan to address the challenges faced by displaced individuals,” he said.

“Education is often overlooked in humanitarian crises, so we are working on distance learning programs to ensure that children in displaced camps continue their education.”

According to Kuyok, these programs may include radio-based lessons to reach displaced communities.

“We are considering utilizing platforms like Eye Radio to deliver educational content to those affected by floods,” he noted.

South Sudan’s education sector has been significantly affected by nearly a decade of civil war, which has led to high dropout rates and widespread school closures.

A study by the Faculty Digital Archives revealed that schools in conflict zones lose approximately 18.5% of their enrolment annually.

UNICEF reports that over 2.8 million children in South Sudan are out of school, putting their futures—and the country’s future—at risk.

The latest statistics from the World Population Review Rank South Sudan as one of the lowest in global literacy rates, with only 34.54% of the adult population able to read and write.

The country ranks behind Chad and Guinea but is followed by Niger, Mali, and the Central African Republic.

As South Sudan celebrates 2024 International Literacy Day, Kuyok’s remarks underscore the need for continued commitment to improving literacy and addressing educational barriers in the face of ongoing challenges.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



GBV court hears case of man who raped, forced minor to have abortion Previous Post