Call for intervention as 12 commit suicide in Wulu County in 2024

An official in Lakes State has raised concerns about rising cases of suicide in Wulu County, urging quick intervention from the government and nongovernmental organizations.

Isaac Luka Manga, the Lakes State Minister for Cooperatives, said they have lost about 12 people to suicide in Wulu County while around 40 others survived suicide, this year alone.

Mr. Manga recommended a joint government and humanitarian organizations effort to study the reason behind the high rate of suicide and to address the issue.

“We are experiencing a serious occurrence of suicide cases which is happening in Lakes State but Wulu County in particular,” he highlighted, addressing the media in Rumbek town on Wednesday.

“We are calling upon the government to raise their eyebrows, we are calling upon the international NGOs, the UN family, the CBOs (community-based organizations) on the grounds to turn their attention on the suicide cases for quick intervention.”

Minister Manga presumed that most of the cases are related to social and economic hardships.

He called for the provision of psychosocial support to the survivors and families of the victims.

“This is the scenario where we need our partners. We needed a government to intervene here because the suicide cases may happen again, it may happen within the locality within the family and families feel really sad and sorrowful because of the loss of their dear ones.”

According to him, the situation is likely caused by poverty, marriage issues, domestic violence, among others.

“The number of the survivors of the suicide cases, are around 40 or 38, they are too many. Within this year 2024, we have lost a greater number around 11 to 12 people in one year.”

Meanwhile, Lakes State Police Spokesperson Major Elijah Mabor, said a 15-year-old girl committed suicide in Yirol West County, Lakes State, over the weekend.

According to him, the incident happened following a disagreement in the family.

“A 15 years old girl committed the suicide by hanging herself at Tinwalk village under Aluak-luak Payam of Yirol West County,” Mabor said.

“According to our information, the girl committed suicide after when she quarreled with her parents at home. This is the issue that was reported to us and her body was recovered and was buried.”

Experts have said suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the age of 15 and 29 years globally.

Suicide mortality rate in South Sudan was reported at 3.9 percent per 100,000 population in 2019, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources.

According to WHO data, as of 2019 South Sudan has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, occupying 13th position out of 172 countries surveyed globally, and 4th in Africa.

Section 15 of the South Sudan Penal Act stipulates that suicide is a criminal offence for survivors, and punishable for up to a year or a fine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) advocates for the decriminalisation of suicide and suicide attempts, stating that removing such laws removes stigma and allows avenues for providing appropriate mental health support to individuals in crisis.

