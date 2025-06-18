South Sudanese in Israel: “We are safe” amid Iran tensions

JERUSALEM / TEL AVIV – (Eye Radio) – Several South Sudanese migrants in Tel Aviv have confirmed their safety to Eye Radio, as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues.

Speaking to Eye Radio from Tel Aviv on Wednesday, June 18, South Sudanese nationals expressed growing challenges for foreign nationals.

According to them, the ongoing conflict has severely disrupted daily life, leading to widespread business closures and a significant decline in tourism, further complicating circumstances for those without extensive support networks.

They stated that some foreign governments have initiated evacuation efforts for their nationals. “Everything is really scary, but we are all doing okay,” stated one of them.

“Less than 200 South Sudanese are living in Israel from different cities. There have been close hits in Tel Aviv and Haifa, but all the guys are okay. Sending all the love and peace to South Sudan.”

According to them, they are in touch with their families, assuring them that their loved ones are back home.

“I want to assure my relatives and friends that this war did not affect us, don’t worry about us, and we are okay, thank God for that,” stated Wuor Gatkuoth.

“We are all safe and fine as a South Sudanese community living in Israel. Our family back home should not worry,” said Amos Chan.

“Hello South Sudan, we thank you from Tel Aviv because at this difficult time, you are thinking about us and you’re trying to look at our situation,” Taban Odiel.

“We are okay, we are living good, we have some places we are protecting ourselves in. We hope this war can stop quickly and we can go back to our normal life.”

The recent escalation saw Iranian missile strikes on June 16, 2025, targeting central Israel, including Tel Aviv. These attacks tragically resulted in five civilian deaths and over 90 injuries.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Chiefs appeal for urgent aid to IDPs in Yambio Previous Post