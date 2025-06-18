18th June 2025
Chiefs appeal for urgent aid to IDPs in Yambio

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 3 hours ago

The displaced are mainly children who fled violence in Nadiangere Payam|

Chiefs from Western Equatoria State are calling on the government and humanitarian organisations to urgently support families displaced by recent violence in the region.

Local authorities reported that more than 80 internally displaced persons (IDPs), mostly children, arrived in Yambio last week after spending nearly five months hiding in the bush.

The group fled Nadiangere Payam, an area affected by renewed conflict earlier this year.

The violence broke out following the removal of former Governor Lt. Gen. Alfred Futuyo Karaba from office in February 2025.

The unrest forced many civilians to seek safety in the forest, where they survived on wild fruits and lived in dire conditions.

Speaking to Eye Radio in a phone interview on Tuesday, June 17, Simon Pande, a chief of the Balanda Community, described the situation for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Yambio as alarming and appealed for immediate intervention.

“Communities of Western Equatoria came from Nadiangere Payam because of the conflict, and they were received by the state government, but we urge the national and state government, plus human rights organisations, to intervene and assist the IDPs, as some of you have seen their pictures on social media,” he said.

The community leader said most of the displaced are women and children. “Most of the IDPs are women and children who are suffering; we urge the government to assist,” he added.

Chief Pande said the displaced families are currently being hosted in Yambio under strained conditions, and urgently need food, shelter, clean water, and medical care.

The chiefs said the displaced women and children are still traumatized by the ordeal.

